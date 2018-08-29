Free Fishing Day in California–September 1, 2018

By

You have to have a little fun in life—it is not all Anti-fa, taxes and Hillary. The Confederate State of California has decided to allow you two days a year in which to fish—for “free”. I received this notice courtesy of Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, who wanted his constituents to enjoy the sport of fishing, without paying the government for the right to do what used to be a human right—fishing. “. Free Fishing Days provide a great, low-cost way to give fishing a try. Some CDFW Regions offer a Fishing in the City program where you can go fishing in the middle of major metropolitan areas perhaps just a few blocks from your home. Fishing in the City and free fishing day clinics are designed to educate novice anglers about fishing ethics, fish habits, effective methods for catching fish, and fishing tackle. You can even learn how to clean and prepare your catch so you can enjoy it for dinner that night. Now, I wonder where in the middle of San Fran you get to fish? Have fun this Labor Day weekend—and you get it off to a great start by fishing on Saturday—the day after the Legislation closes its session.

Free Fishing Days

Free Fishing Days for 2018 are Saturday, July 7 and Saturday, September 1

Have you ever felt the excitement of watching your bobber suddenly jiggle, then dive out of sight? Or feeling the tap-tap-tap of a bass as it tastes the worm on the end of your line? Or having a salmon practically tear the rod out of your hands as it smashes your lure? What’s that? You say you never learned to fish?

While all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect, there are two days each year when anyone can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

On Free Fishing Days, every angler must have the appropriate report card if they are fishing for:

steelhead

sturgeon

or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems.

