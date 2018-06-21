FREE (Taxpayer Financed) Postage to Vote by Mail—AB 216

By

It is soon to be law when Jerry Brown signs the bill. The legislature is going to finance your vote. You do know that in the June primary five counties sent absentee ballots to all voters. In the future expect to find voting facilities in the history books. The idea is to use the mail to promote voter turnout. As we found out in June, it is taking weeks to count the ballots—with for honest reason for it. As of Wednesday there were still 750,000 votes to be counted—as if the machines slow down once the election is over. It will also make it easier for ballots to be stolen from mailboxes in areas some interest groups would not like seeing. Seriously, if you voted by absentee did you check to see if the County Registrar got it? This is just another example of the potential of corruption of the process—and the taxpayers get to finance it.

AB 216 Introduced by Assembly Members Gonzalez Fletcher and Low

(Principal coauthor: Assembly Member Gray)

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Bonta, Cervantes, Chiu, Chu, Cooper, Eduardo Garcia, Holden, Jones-Sawyer, Kalra, McCarty, Mullin, Quirk-Silva, Reyes, and Rubio)

(Coauthor: Senator Anderson) Introduced January 24, 2017

Assemblymembers Fletcher and Low, 6.21.18

An act to amend Section 3010 of the Elections Code, relating to elections.

AB 216, as amended, Gonzalez Fletcher. Vote by mail ballots: identification envelopes: prepaid postage.

Existing law provides for the procedures by which a voter may apply for and receive a vote by mail ballot. Existing law requires the elections official to deliver to each qualified applicant the ballot for the precinct in which the applicant resides and all supplies necessary for the use and return of the ballot. Existing law prescribes the contents of an identification envelope and requires a voter to return his or her vote by mail ballot in the identification envelope, as specified.

This bill would clarify that the elections official is required to deliver to each qualified applicant an identification envelope for the return of the vote by mail ballot and would require the identification envelope to have prepaid postage.

By imposing additional duties on local elections officials, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.

The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement.

This bill would provide that, if the Commission on State Mandates determines that the bill contains costs mandated by the state, reimbursement for those costs shall be made pursuant to the statutory provisions noted above.

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: YES