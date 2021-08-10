Freeways Just for the Rich: 405 to End Free HOV Lane—Turn Into Toll Road

By

The Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association is reporting that the $27 million spent on engineering a toll road, where a free HOV lane exists on the 405 is about to be started. Worse, CalTrans is also go to install a rail project through the very narrow Sepulveda Pass—to be completed by 2028, in time for the Olympics. So, for the next seven years expect closures of the 405 from the 101 to the 10 freeway, expect lanes closed, very slow traffic—all in an effort to get you so enraged, you will not drive on that freeway. No matter, currently the freeway is at a crawl 18 hours a day—this will seal the deal. More reason to leave California—if you live in the San Fernando Valley, the only way to get to Orange County will be via the 5 freeway—already narrow and crowded. This will shut down transportation in this major portion of Los Angeles rtill the toll road is completed in 2033—of course that date will be extended. “The toll lanes would be aligned next to a rail project through the Sepulveda Pass. For the rail project, Metro released its first round of options for the corridor back in January. Soon after, Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association leaders launched a fight against an aerial route on Sepulveda Boulevard. Still in its early phases — with Metro narrowing its rail options down to four — officials hope the entire project will be completed by 2033, though Metro wants a rail connection between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside done in time for the 2028 Olympic Games – one of 28 Metro projects aimed to be completed before the start of the games”

Can the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass have a toll lane? Metro just greenlighted $27 million to find out

LA Metro is looking into turning the HOV lanes on the 405 into toll lanes between the 10 and 101 before the 2028 Olympics.

Daily News, Staff and news service reports, 12/5/19

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Thursday approved $27 million to fund a study on charging people to use its HOV lanes along the 405 freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

The location of the toll lanes would be on Interstate 405 between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 101 with the intent to open them to drivers prior to the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Metro Board voted on a contract of more than $27 million for architectural and engineering services to produce the I-405 Phase 1 Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes.

According to Metro board documents, the Congestion Reduction department was directed to study the feasibility of converting HOV lanes into toll lanes for road projects in 2017.

During the consensus study and environmental study phases, public comment will be taken with regard to the project.

Toll lanes would be among those 28 projects, with hopes that a decades-long congestion problem on the 405 could be minimize.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the county spent four and a half years and more than $1.6 billion to widen the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

The per-mile price for existing toll lanes, which Metro has raised seven times since 2012, is reportedly now capped at $2.10. On Metro’s existing toll lanes, vehicles with multiple occupants can travel for free as long as they have a transponder.