Fresno City Council Woman: Wears Mask/Fully Vaccinated—gets COVID AGAIN

Councilwoman Soria of Fresno wore her mask, got fully vaccinated—yet for a second time, has the COVID virus. You would think adults would start putting two and two together—masks and the vaccine are not working. How many people have to be vaccinated then get the virus before some adult admits the truth? Wear a mask if you want—do not mandate it. Take the vaccine if you want—do not mandate it. Start thinking and acting like adults . do not allow government or scaremongers like Fauci force you to do something that by evidence makes no sense.

Fresno City Councilmember tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

by: YourCentralValley.com Staff, 8/20/21

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

This is the second time that Soria has contracted the virus and according to officials, she was present at the City Council Chambers Thursday for a city meeting.

Officials say that Mayor Jerry Dyer and other city staff were present at the in-person meeting.

City Council Vice President Nelson Esparza says he was only present at the meeting until 3 p.m., but that he did sit next to Soria for about two hours. Both were wearing their face masks.

Officials say all council members and the mayor are vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the council meeting was closed to the public.