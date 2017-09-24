By

The Progressives, the Fake News networks and the racists from the Left know how to smear a person. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is promoted by them as a racist, hater of Hispanics. Of course if they looked at his personal and professional career, they would know they are running a smear job on him. “Recently there have been letters to the editor maligning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio by calling him a racist. Nothing can be further from the truth. Besides having grandchildren of Hispanic descent, Arpaio had the highest percentage of Hispanic deputies and staff of any sheriff’s department in Arizona.” Then you had the political prosecution of Arpaio just before the November election to make him lose his office and harm Donald Trump. Another Eric Holder scam—the same AG that SOLD weapons to the Mexican drug cartels. Why isn’t he in jail or at least indicted? Sheriff Joe will be speaking Friday, September 29 for the Fresno Republican Party. More about this tomorrow in a special editorial. For information on the event go to http://www.fresnogop.org/

Fresno County GOP leader: Arpaio’s unfairly branded a racist

Fred Vanderhoff, Fresno Bee Letters to the Editor, 9/23/17

Recently there have been letters to the editor maligning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio by calling him a racist. Nothing can be further from the truth. Besides having grandchildren of Hispanic descent, Arpaio had the highest percentage of Hispanic deputies and staff of any sheriff’s department in Arizona.

Also, he promoted more Hispanic officers to command positions than any other state law enforcement agency. Arpaio is a an Army veteran and a man who has served in various law enforcement agencies spanning a 50-year career.

While some of Sheriff Joe’s no-nonsense ways of dealing with lawbreakers offended some, he was within the law and was re-elected several times because of his dedication to protecting the citizens of Maricopa County.

Typically, the Department of Justice refrains from taking legal action against an elected official so close to an election.

However, two weeks before his election, the Department of Justice under Eric Holder, charged him with a misdemeanor. Accusing him of racial profiling for enforcing immigration law is a standard left-wing tactic. The judge denied his Constitutional right to a jury trial, which would have explained the truth.

Balance is necessary and judging someone before finding the facts is counterproductive.

Fred Vanderhoof, Fresno County Republican Party