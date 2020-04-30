Fresno Fines Furniture Store for Selling Online/Outside Pick Up—Just like a Restaurant

By

Want a burger, a Starbucks, KFC? You can buy a car online and have it delivered to you. For someone reason the Fresno city government has been more vicious than that of the Supreme Leased in Sacramento or China. Here you have a furniture store selling its product ONLINE, then allowing you to drive to the store and on the sidewalk pick up at an appointed time. For this “crime” the store, so far, has been fined $6,000. Why respect a government that is acting so irrationally? “Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told Action News the store owner was issued a $5,000 citation on Wednesday for continuing to operate online and arrange curbside pick-ups for customers..” Want to en trust and respect for government? Want to end people obeying the law? Fresno has found a way that even AOC would applaud—and the leader of North Korea might be using. I would be embarrassed if I was on the Fresno City Council—I would beg forgiveness from the store owner and the people of Fresno for melting down and acting like a tyrant. Sad.

‘Crazy Bernie’ fined $6,000 for violating Fresno’s COVID-19 order

The city of Fresno said it first issued a $1,000 fine to the furniture store late last month, and then a $5,000 fine on Wednesday when it continued to flout the ‘shelter in place’ restrictions.

KFSN30, 4/30/20

After receiving a series of complaints, the Fresno City Council cited the owner of Crazy Bernie’s Furniture Store for the second time on Wednesday for continuing to operate online

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Crazy Bernie’s Furniture Store has been issued another citation by Fresno’s code enforcement unit for failing to comply with the city’s emergency order.



Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told Action News the store owner was issued a $5,000 citation on Wednesday for continuing to operate online and arrange curbside pick-ups for customers.



The city said it first issued a $1,000 fine to the business late last month.



Arias said the latest penalty for the furniture store comes after a series of complaints made to the city.



Store owner Bernie Siomiak made an appearance at City Hall on Tuesday calling for the city to lift business restrictions.