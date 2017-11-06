Fresno Illegal Alien CHILD MOLESTER Arrested for Sneaking Back Into Country

By

Jerry Brown would like to protect a child molester from Fresno. Kamala Harris has more empathy for a child molester than the child he molester. If this Fresno based illegal alien had been caught by the police in California, instead of Arizona, the molester would still be on the streets—feel safe? “In a press release filed Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that they apprehended an individual illegally entering the United States across the southern border who had previously been convicted in the States for sexually assaulting a minor. Border patrol agents at the Ajo station near Tuscon, Arizona apprehended the pervert sneaking into the country on Thursday. After running a background check, authorities discovered that 29 year-old Raul Cano-Garcia had been convicted in Fresno, California for having sex with a child under the age of 14. Cano-Garcia was sentenced to three years, but it is unclear if he ever actually served any jail time or was simply deported. President Trump is working to keep us safe—Democrats are working to keep criminals from foreign countries safe—can I explain it any simpler?

ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Previously Convicted for Child Molestation

Timothy Meads, Townhall, 11/4/17

In a press release filed Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that they apprehended an individual illegally entering the United States across the southern border who had previously been convicted in the States for sexually assaulting a minor.

Border patrol agents at the Ajo station near Tuscon, Arizona apprehended the pervert sneaking into the country on Thursday. After running a background check, authorities discovered that 29 year-old Raul Cano-Garcia had been convicted in Fresno, California for having sex with a child under the age of 14. Cano-Garcia was sentenced to three years, but it is unclear if he ever actually served any jail time or was simply deported.

President Donald J. Trump received massive criticism for kicking off his 2016 presidential campaign with comments saying Mexico was sending “rapists” when illegal aliens entered the country. Cano-Garcia, however, is one of many illegal aliens from Mexico who have been convicted in American courts for some kind of sexual offense.

Statistics are not available right now for how many illegal aliens in jails across America are sex offenders, but a report out of Oregon last spring showed startling numbers within the state.

According to the Washington Examiner, nearly half of the illegal aliens in Oregon’s jails are convicted sex offenders. 83% of those individuals convicted are from Mexico. The Examiner also reported last spring that under President Obama, ICE released nearly 600 sex offenders “for legal reasons.” Many of these individuals were sent back to their native countries, but 151 one of them were denied admittance by those nations. Many of these individuals were released back into the streets of America.

Dale Wilcox, executive director of the Immigration Reform Law Institute, told the Examiner these numbers highlight the need for serious immigration reform.

“The anti-borders left routinely inject sanctimony into the immigration issue claiming that anyone with opposing arguments is morally inferior,” said Dale Wilcox, executive director of the Immigration Reform Law Institute.

“But when statistics like this come out, statistics which show the horrific consequences of having an unregulated immigration system, they merely step over them like they don’t exist,” he added.

His group has a solid record of obtaining insider documents that show flaws in the immigration system.