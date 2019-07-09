Fresno Mayor Brand: No $$ to Pay Gangs Not to Shoot or to help Illegal Aliens

July 9, 2019 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Fresno Mayor has line itemed vetoed an expenditure to give gang members money if they promise NOT to shoot anybody.  He also did the same to a bill to set up an office in the Fresno government, which would have as its only purpose to help illegal aliens STAY in town.

“The second target was a $300,000 for the city’s new Immigration Affairs Committee. The committee, which has no specific authority or task, is largely viewed as the opening act for a taxpayer-funded legal defense fund for illegal immigrants.”

Sadly, Los Angeles spends millions each year on a section of the Mayors office to help illegal aliens—including the funding of attorneys, with tax dollars to help people break our laws.

VETO CORLEONE

The Sun,  7/9/19 

Brand nixes pay-the-shooter program, Immigrant Affairs
Committee funding

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand rolled out seven line-item vetoes on Monday in an effort to balance the 2020 budget.

Two ripe targets headlined the vetoes. The first was a $200,000 appropriation to fund the administration of the Advance Peace initiative. The initiative is a gang outreach program that pays gang members and violent criminals a monthly stipend to refrain from violent activity.

The second target was a $300,000 for the city’s new Immigration Affairs Committee. The committee, which has no specific authority or task, is largely viewed as the opening act for a taxpayer-funded legal defense fund for illegal immigrants.

The Big Stat: $1,261,800. That’s the amount Brand’s seven line-item vetoes are estimated to save Fresno’s budget in 2020.

Roll tide? Most City Hall watchers maintain prospects aren’t rosy for the six-member Fresno City Council to muster a five-vote override on any vetoed appropriation.
