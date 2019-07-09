Fresno Mayor Brand: No $$ to Pay Gangs Not to Shoot or to help Illegal Aliens

Fresno Mayor has line itemed vetoed an expenditure to give gang members money if they promise NOT to shoot anybody. He also did the same to a bill to set up an office in the Fresno government, which would have as its only purpose to help illegal aliens STAY in town.

“The second target was a $300,000 for the city’s new Immigration Affairs Committee. The committee, which has no specific authority or task, is largely viewed as the opening act for a taxpayer-funded legal defense fund for illegal immigrants.”



Sadly, Los Angeles spends millions each year on a section of the Mayors office to help illegal aliens—including the funding of attorneys, with tax dollars to help people break our laws.