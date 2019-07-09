Fresno Mayor Brand: No $$ to Pay Gangs Not to Shoot or to help Illegal Aliens

Fresno Mayor has line itemed vetoed an expenditure to give gang members money if they promise NOT to shoot anybody. He also did the same to a bill to set up an office in the Fresno government, which would have as its only purpose to help illegal aliens STAY in town.
“The second target was a $300,000 for the city’s new Immigration Affairs Committee. The committee, which has no specific authority or task, is largely viewed as the opening act for a taxpayer-funded legal defense fund for illegal immigrants.”
Sadly, Los Angeles spends millions each year on a section of the Mayors office to help illegal aliens—including the funding of attorneys, with tax dollars to help people break our laws.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand rolled out seven line-item vetoes on Monday in an effort to balance the 2020 budget.
Two ripe targets headlined the vetoes. The first was a $200,000 appropriation to fund the administration of the Advance Peace initiative. The initiative is a gang outreach program that pays gang members and violent criminals a monthly stipend to refrain from violent activity.
The second target was a $300,000 for the city’s new Immigration Affairs Committee. The committee, which has no specific authority or task, is largely viewed as the opening act for a taxpayer-funded legal defense fund for illegal immigrants.
The Big Stat: $1,261,800. That’s the amount Brand’s seven line-item vetoes are estimated to save Fresno’s budget in 2020.
Roll tide? Most City Hall watchers maintain prospects aren’t rosy for the six-member Fresno City Council to muster a five-vote override on any vetoed appropriation.
Profile