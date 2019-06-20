Fresno: PAY Criminals NOT to Commit Crimes

If a criminal in this program is caught committing a crime, will they have to pay the money back?

I thought Fresno was a common sense city. A place where laws are meant to punish, government is meant to protect the people. Guess I was wrong. This is the place where criminals can steal from government—and government saying, steal some more.

“Fresno to consider paying violent criminals to stop violence: A new budget proposal from the Fresno City Council would create a new program that pays violent criminals a stipend to refrain from engaging in shootings and other violent crimes.



The program, founded in Richmond, Calif. and adopted in Sacramento (with $1.5 million invested by the city), and Stockton recruits high risk criminals to refrain from violence with stipends of no more than $1,000 per month. That is barely drug money—but you don’t have to stick up a liquor store tp get your drug money, Fresno wants to finance your drug habit. Think the criminals will use the money to pay tuition at Fresco City College?

Maybe the legalization of marijuana has gotten into the brains and fried of the city council. Lets see if this nuttiness passes. You will then know your tax dollars are going to a good cause—criminals.