You can take the graduation of your elementary school child and college graduate off the schedule—in California and most of the nation they have been or will be cancelled. Relatives won’t be flying in from the East Coast to see their nephew graduate from UCLA or the local high school.
The good news is for us to think about all the hate America rallies, the rallies by haters of Israel and those who hate the cops—all of them have been cancelled as well. Even out of bad, some good comes.
Fresno State cancels all commencement ceremonies
Daniel Gligich, The Sun, 3/17/20
Fresno State announced Tuesday that it has cancelled its commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May.
“This decision, informed by guidance from public health officials, was not made lightly,” said the university in a statement. “We will continue to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020, depending on the quickly changing situation.”
Vintage Days, the popular three-day event that attracts about 50,000 guests annually, is also cancelled.
The university announced that most campus offices that are not essential to direct student support will transition to working remotely, starting Friday.
Last week, Fresno State moved all in-person class instruction online and said Tuesday that the virtual instruction will remain through the end of the semester.
Starting Wednesday, several other changes are coming to campus in an effort to promote social distancing:
- University Farm Laboratory: Agricultural operations will continue on Fresno State’s farm, and social distancing will be maintained in all mission-critical operations.
- Madden Library: Beginning Friday, March 20, use of the Madden Library will be limited to essential services including the DISCOVERe Hub and other library resources (including the Center of Faculty Excellence) that are focused on supporting delivery of virtual instruction. Studying, researching and other usual activities will no longer be permitted in the library, including by community patrons, due to social distancing requirements. Additional library resources available during virtual instruction can be found here.
- Campus Dining: Limited to-go food options will be offered solely in the Residence Dining Hall, which is open to all campus community members while advised social distancing is maintained.
- Student Housing:
While the majority of our 900 student residents have already returned
home, those who remain living on campus as of today and can return home
are encouraged to do so by Friday, March 20.
- For those students who wish to remain in Student Housing and may need access to technology for receiving virtual instruction: we will continue to provide housing and meals for our students who need to remain on campus through the end of the spring semester, unless directed otherwise by the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
- For those who decide to move out now: Fresno State Housing will refund a prorated amount of your remaining room and board plans based upon your official check-out date.
- Student Recreation Center: As announced Monday, only offices within the center will remain open at this time.
