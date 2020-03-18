Fresno State cancels all commencement ceremonies

You can take the graduation of your elementary school child and college graduate off the schedule—in California and most of the nation they have been or will be cancelled. Relatives won’t be flying in from the East Coast to see their nephew graduate from UCLA or the local high school.

“Fresno State announced Tuesday that it has cancelled its commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May.

“This decision, informed by guidance from public health officials, was not made lightly,” said the university in a statement. “We will continue to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020, depending on the quickly changing situation.”

Vintage Days, the popular three-day event that attracts about 50,000 guests annually, is also cancelled.

The good news is for us to think about all the hate America rallies, the rallies by haters of Israel and those who hate the cops—all of them have been cancelled as well. Even out of bad, some good comes.