Fresno State pulls job offer after professor candidate fakes black, Latino heritage

Fresno State has a racist Administration. Do not look at their phony words against racism, look at their policies. If it wasn’t racism, why do job applicants lie about their race to get a job?

“California State University, Fresno has rescinded a faculty position offer to a graduate student candidate who allegedly misrepresented her identity, university officials said Thursday.

CV Vitolo-Haddad, currently a PhD candidate in journalism and mass communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, had been conditionally offered a tenure-track position at the Central Valley campus of the California State University, pending a background check, the university said.

But after allegations surfaced that Vitolo-Haddad, who uses the gender pronoun they, had identified as Black and Latinx without belonging to either group, the university reversed course.

The policy is racist—asking race on a job application is racist. What does race have to do with being a quality educator, if your intended goal is to hire people based on race, not abilities? Looks to me like the head of the college and those in the hiring process need to be suspended without pay and their credentials suspended as well. Racism has no place in government or schools—Fresno State by it actions proves it is a racist haven. Shame on them—and the Governor for allowing racism to be the policy of the State College and University system. He supports Prop. 16, a racist effort to enroll students based on race. This is California in 2020, not Alabama in 1950.