From the Desk of State Senator Mike Morrell–Legislation Alert

Glad to see Senator Mike Morrell, and other legislators providing the public with information on bills BEFORE the legislature votes for them. We need to know about good and bad bills—so we can speak out for or against them. Morrell is doing a great public service. “Our work to increase parental involvement and accessibility in their children’s education is a process that will require perseverance and persistence. With your help, we will continue to make the case for SB 673 and bring it to the committee again in January. I will keep you posted. The second bill is SB 24 (Leyva, D-Chino) (the abortion pill bill), which would require student health centers on public college and university campuses, at taxpayer expense, to provide the abortion pill to students. “ The California Political News and Views will continue to provide our readers with information about legislation, with ALERTS—information you want and need. If you know of legislation conservatives should know about, please email with the information. stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net

From the Desk of State Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga)

Senator Mike Morrell, 5/8/19

Dear Friends,

As the legislative year moves forward, I want to update you on a few pieces of legislation that I previously brought to your attention. There are three measures, in particular, that we have been urging action on and are monitoring as they move through the process.

The first is SB 673, a bill I have authored to require that school districts make all sex education materials for elementary students available online in full disclosure so that parents can decide what information their children receive on the topic.

I want to thank all of you who have taken the time to actively support SB 673 – it has been overwhelming. A petition set up by Informed Parents of California has collected over 18,000 signatures and legislative offices have received thousands of letters and calls.

Our work to increase parental involvement and accessibility in their children’s education is a process that will require perseverance and persistence. With your help, we will continue to make the case for SB 673 and bring it to the committee again in January. I will keep you posted.

The second bill is SB 24 (Leyva, D-Chino) (the abortion pill bill), which would require student health centers on public college and university campuses, at taxpayer expense, to provide the abortion pill to students.

SB 24 has now passed out of two Senate committees and is currently scheduled to be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. in Room 4203 of the Capitol. Attached is a roster with members of that committee, including the cities they represent.

The third bill is AB 624 (Gabriel, D-San Fernando Valley), which would require every student identification card in California, as early as 7th grade, to include the phone number of a “sexual or reproductive health hotline” (i.e. abortion or Planned Parenthood hotline). The law would apply to all middle schools and high schools, whether public, charter, or private, as well as colleges. AB 624 may be voted on by the full State Assembly as soon as Thursday, May 9.

Each Assemblymember should hear from his or her constituents on this bill. Contact information is available at findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov.

Please let me know if you have any questions. My capitol office can be reached at (916) 651-4023. Thank you for your efforts.

Best regards,

Senator Mike Morrell