From the Desk of State Senator Mike Morrell: Legislative Alert

Legislative alert: while we get no direction or information from the organized Party, the California Political News and Views will continue to tell you what is happening in Sacramento. State Senator Mike Morrell would like your help to defeat three bills. Please help him and California by contacting your legislators—even the Republicans. It is imperative they hear from us.

From the Desk of State Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga)

State Senator Mike Morrell, 6/3/19

Dear Friends,

We have reached the midpoint of the legislative year. Bills on track to make it to the governor’s desk have now passed out of their original houses and are up for votes in the opposite chambers.

There are three measures I want to bring to your attention, two of which I have included in previous alerts. Committee hearing dates have not been set yet for these bills.

The first is AB 624 (Gabriel, D-San Fernando Valley), which would require student identification cards, as early as 7th grade, to include the phone number of a “sexual or reproductive health hotline” (i.e. abortion or Planned Parenthood hotline). The law would apply to all public middle schools and high schools, as well as public colleges and universities and nonreligious private colleges. AB 624 has been referred to the Senate Education Committee. Attached is the roster for that committee, which lists the cities represented by each member.

The second is SB 24 (Leyva, D-Chino), i.e. the abortion pill bill, which would require student health centers on public college and university campuses, at taxpayer expense, to provide the abortion pill to students. SB 24 has been assigned to the Assembly Committees on Health and Higher Education. Attached are rosters for those committees.

A final bill for your radar is AB 362 (Eggman, D-Stockton), which would allow San Francisco to establish government-sanctioned clinics where drug users can continue to inject themselves without getting help to fight their addiction. AB 362 is assigned to the Senate Committee on Public Safety. Attached is the relevant roster.

As I have explained in previous emails, it is easier to stop bills during the committee process than on the floors of the Senate and Assembly where it takes more votes to accomplish this goal. I am grateful for your efforts so far this year.

Please let me know if you have any questions. My capitol office can be reached at (916) 651-4023.

Best regards,

Senator Mike Morrell