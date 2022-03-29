Frost: The Posse is Coming

By

While California is going through the chaos of Newsom, the collapse of the two Party system, a phoenix is rising. New political organizations based on either single issues, industries or ideological political thought, are growing. One of the organizations is the “Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association”. The benefit of not having one organization direct political activism and thought is that it allows for more leadership, different views and the ability to either work for lots of candidates and causes or just one candidate and/or cause. The more people involved, the closer we come to ending the Oligarchy of California. Hope you will be able to participate in the April 2 event.

The Posse is Coming

Jack Frost, Co-Director of the CSPOA NorCal Chapter, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association 3/30/22

Remember yesteryear when the town Sheriff would form a “Posse” and ride out on horseback to chase down the “Bad Guys”? Well, the CSPOA Citizen-Posse is gearing up and we need YOU to prepare to saddle up with US because we have a lot of work to do.

You ask…what is the CSPOA? It’s the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association Founded by Sheriff Richard Mack in 2010. Go to www.CSPOA.org and “Join the Posse” for access to video’s, articles, and a weekly webinar with Sheriff Richard Mack.

You Can Join the Local CSPOA Posse Too!!

The first CSPOA Chapter in California is approved and lead by three Co-Directors, Jason Nole, Brenna Toppenberg, and Jack Frost. The goal is to approve all 58-Counties in California to become “Regional County Affiliates” (RCA’s).The mission is to educate Law Enforcement, Elected Representatives and Citizens about their “Constitutional Rights” and the duties and responsibilities of their “Oath of Office”.

The CSPOA Training featuring Sheriff Mack and KrisAnne Hall is scheduled for April 2nd at the “Church of Glad Tidings” in Yuba City. KrisAnne Hall is the preeminent constitutional attorney who founded Liberty First University. Learn more…Go to: www.KrisAnne.com

Tickets are only $49 and include Lunch. It’s a great opportunity to meet Law Enforcement, Elected Representatives, and Citizens who understand the importance of the “Oath of Office”. Go to www.GorillaLearningInstitute.org/cspoa and purchase a ticket while they last!

Gorilla Learning Institute, founded by Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost, is a 501-C-3, sponsoring CSPOA’s educational efforts through a Re-Grant Project known as “Friends of CSPOA” allowing your registration and donations to be tax deductible. The “Mission” of Gorilla Learning Institute is to educate citizens about the U.S Constitution, U.S. History, Civics, and the Free Enterprize System.

We hope to see you at the April 2nd CSPOA event so you can learn all about your Constitutional Rights and “Join the CSPOA Citizen Posse”. Contact Jack Frost: 916-616-7962c / [email protected]