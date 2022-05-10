Ft. Worth Area Throws Out Radical School Boards

By

This is what California needs to do in November. In the election last week in the Ft. Worth area, four districts unanimously threw out radical racist school board members. We can do the same in California. “Fort Worth, Texas is the county seat in Tarrant County. Around 35% of its population is Hispanic. In 2020, Tarrant County, along with other urban and/or heavily Hispanic districts in Texas, voted for Joe Biden. Admittedly, he won by a tiny margin in Tarrant County, but that did seem to suggest a shift toward Democrats in a major urban area. However, on Saturday, any pro-Democrat momentum seemed to have stopped dead when a conservative parents’ organization was able to see all its candidates win in four suburban board elections. The first step is to get qualified candidates. In Kern County there are 44 school board seats up in November—so far 22 candidates have been recruited. How about your county?

In Fort Worth, a sign that leftist cultural dominance may have peaked

By Andrea Widburg, American Thinker, 5/9/22

Most people have one thing they know with absolute certainty, and you cannot lie to them about that one thing. For example, because my parents lived for decades in Israel and were soldiers in its War of Independence, that was my truth, and, when NPR kept making statements I knew were untrue, that shifted me away from being a Democrat. Likewise, my beauty-conscious mother, who’d been dazzled by Jackie Kennedy, was finally convinced that the media were not to be trusted when they kept insisting that Michelle Obama was a Jackie Kennedy–esque style icon. That was Mom’s truth.

And for almost all parents, there is always one overriding truth: their children’s well-being. They want their children to thrive. This is especially true in affluent neighborhoods, where housing prices are often driven by the houses’ proximity to the best schools in the region.

In a pre-COVID era, affluent, college-educated parents found it easy to pay lip service to a whole bunch of leftist shibboleths: we love and respect all LGBT people, we do not judge people based on race, we trust our government institutions to take good care of us, and our public schools are fantastic because the teachers really care about the students.

All those commonly accepted beliefs allowed parents to be complacent about school board elections. They blithely assumed that those people running for school board seats, who campaigned on generic slogans such as “we want our schools to be the best” and “we want to make our schools a welcoming place for everyone,” meant what they said. Elect these people, and good teachers would be hired, and the schools’ policies would be geared to academic success in a supportive environment.

These beliefs were shredded when COVID began. With kids at home watching their classes on computer screens, parents finally saw what was really going on in their kids’ classrooms.

What parents discovered was that their children were being told that their “gender identity” has nothing to do with biological reality, that White people are inherently racist and inferior, that Blacks are chronic victims of racism and can never rise above that, and that America is an evil country that has exploited racial and sexual minorities across the world for centuries.

Because their children are their truth, most parents were appalled by what they saw. They do not want their five-year-old boy to be told he’s a misogynistic, racist monster who can slough off some of that shame and sin by renouncing his gender. They did not want their ten-year-old girl to be told that, because she’s Black or Hispanic, she’s a double-victim who must always be dependent on the kindness of strangers in the government to fight her battles and support her. And they definitely don’t want their 15-year-old to be able to read sexually explicit (bordering on pornographic) material advocating transgenderism that she is easily able to find on the school library shelf.

In other words, they don’t want this kind of thing for their children: