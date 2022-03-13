Fully Vaccinated/Boostered Obama Gets COVID/ Pfizer Says You Now Need FOUR Shots–One EVERY Year!! $$$$$

By

Tens of thousands of fully vaccinated people have died or been hospitalized. Hundreds of thousand vaccinated people have still gotten COVID. There is no other medicine or vaccine on the market that is this big a failure. At a few deaths, drugs are taken off the market by the FDA. Instead the government uses TV ads to promote the vaccine, without noting the long term risks and the massive failure of the vaccine. It appears to be a couple of steps beyond a placebo. It is a multi-billion profit for the drug companies—who also do not have to tell you about the risks—the ONLY drug they sell without full disclosure to the public. Why does the public not revolt when government has failed us so much? “Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Pfizer chief Albert Bourla told anchor Margaret Brennan that he thinks the Pfizer vaccine will be needed annually, much as a flu shot is administered now. He added that he believes a fourth shot of the vaccine will be required to prevent against infections. “It is necessary, a fourth booster right now,” Bourla said. “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths.” As P.T. Barnum said, there is a sucker born every minute—and the government considers us suckers.

Pfizer CEO: Fourth Covid Shot is ‘Necessary’

By Joe DePaoloMar 13th, 2022, 1:57 pm

Pfizer’s CEO believes that a fourth dose of his company’s Covid-19 vaccine is “necessary.”

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Pfizer chief Albert Bourla told anchor Margaret Brennan that he thinks the Pfizer vaccine will be needed annually, much as a flu shot is administered now. He added that he believes a fourth shot of the vaccine will be required to prevent against infections.

“It is necessary, a fourth booster right now,” Bourla said. “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths.”

The Pfizer CEO added, “It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

Bourla went on to discuss his company’s goal of making a vaccine which will protect against all Covid-19 variants going forward, and one that will last longer.

“We are working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year,” Bourla said. “And if we be able to achieve that, then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way used to live.”

Watch above, via CBS.