By

LAUSD and other school districts are mandating that students twelve and u take the jab. Of course, they refuse to take financial or health care responsibility for the young men given heart problems from the vaccine. In fact, those young men will have a lifetime of problems, maybe shortened lives due to the vaccine. We do not know because the government is not fully reporting the studies. But we do know the vaccine is more dangerous to young men than the virus. “A team led by Dr Tracy Hoeg at the University of California investigated the rate of cardiac myocarditis – heart inflammation – and chest pain in children aged 12-17 following their second dose of the vaccine. Inflammation and swelling of the heart, a condition known as Myocarditis, has been identified in many youngsters who have received their dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The team then compared this with the likelihood of children needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19, at times of low, moderate and high rates of hospitalisation. Researchers found that the risk of heart complications for boys aged 12-15 following the vaccine was 162.2 per million, which was the highest out of all the groups they looked at. Meanwhile, the risk of a healthy boy needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19 in the next 120 days is 26.7 per million. This means the risk they face from heart complications due to vaccines is 6.1 times higher than that of hospitalisation.” Follow the science—stop the politicization of health care. Our kids deserve a healthy life.

Fully Vaccinated Teenage Boys 6 Times More At Risk From Vaccines Than Covid

Greatgameindia, 9/10/21

Fully vaccinated teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalised from Covid-19, a major study has found.

Children who face the highest risk of a “cardiac adverse event” are boys aged between 12 and 15 following two doses of a vaccine, according to new research from the US.

The findings come as Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, prepares to advise ministers on whether there is a wider benefit to society from vaccinating children, reported The Telegraph.

Last week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) delivered its long-awaited verdict, saying the “margin of benefit” of jabbing 12- to 15-year-olds was “considered too small” and citing the low risk to healthy children from the virus.

Research published on Thursday will prompt fresh concerns about whether the risk of the vaccine outweighs the benefits for otherwise healthy children.

A team led by Dr Tracy Hoeg at the University of California investigated the rate of cardiac myocarditis – heart inflammation – and chest pain in children aged 12-17 following their second dose of the vaccine.

Inflammation and swelling of the heart, a condition known as Myocarditis, has been identified in many youngsters who have received their dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The team then compared this with the likelihood of children needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19, at times of low, moderate and high rates of hospitalisation.

Researchers found that the risk of heart complications for boys aged 12-15 following the vaccine was 162.2 per million, which was the highest out of all the groups they looked at.

Meanwhile, the risk of a healthy boy needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19 in the next 120 days is 26.7 per million. This means the risk they face from heart complications due to vaccines is 6.1 times higher than that of hospitalisation.

The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, analysed reports of adverse effects children have suffered from the vaccine between January and June of this year.

Recently, a 16 year old teenager was awarded a $225,000 compensation after suffering a heart attack from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

In a similar incident a 19 year old healthy student in India died of brain haemorrhage after getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Earlier it was revealed, the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be linked to a form of severe eye inflammation called uveitis which can lead to permanent loss of vision, according to a multicenter Israeli study led by Prof. Zohar Habot-Wilner from Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center.

According to a new study, the COVID-19 vaccine induced spike protein could change cells in your heart disrupting its regular function.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, Pfizer manipulated COVID vaccine trial protocols to obtain emergency FDA authorisation for children.

Results of another study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practuce found that there is enough literature available to determine that COVID-19 vaccines increases the risk of more severe diseases and that recipients should be made aware of all the risks before being vaccinated.

The scientists concluded that vaccines may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and that the risks are kept secret in clinical trial protocols and consent forms.