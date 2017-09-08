Funding for sanctuary cities stripped in late House vote–major affect on California

By

Slowly the Congress is working to bring government back under Constitutional rule. This past week the House voted to strip transportation and housing funds from cities that refuse to cooperate with the Feds in detaining criminals from foreign countries. “The House late Wednesday voted to block federal transportation and housing funding from cities and states that choose not to cooperate with federal officials on immigration. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., brought up his language as an amendment to a minibus spending bill and proposed attaching it to part of the bill that deals with transportation and housing funding. It was the latest Republican attack on so-called sanctuary cities, which reject federal demands to cooperate when it comes to detaining and tracking illegal immigrants. “It just requires that funds in Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funds only go to cities and states that uphold federal law,” Smith said in late Wednesday debate. In another article in today’s newsletter, we show how the corrupt Guv Brown STOLE $84 million from the Feds. Now, thanks to SB 54 and numerous cities declaring themselves outlaw cities, billions in transportation and housing money will go instead to honest States. Corruption should not pay. What do you think?

Funding for sanctuary cities stripped in late House vote

by Pete Kasperowicz, Washington Examiner, 9/6/17

The House late Wednesday voted to block federal transportation and housing funding from cities and states that choose not to cooperate with federal officials on immigration.

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., brought up his language as an amendment to a minibus spending bill and proposed attaching it to part of the bill that deals with transportation and housing funding. It was the latest Republican attack on so-called sanctuary cities, which reject federal demands to cooperate when it comes to detaining and tracking illegal immigrants.

“It just requires that funds in Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funds only go to cities and states that uphold federal law,” Smith said in late Wednesday debate.

According to a summary of his proposal, it would prevent any funds from being directed to any local government that blocks “any government entity or official from sending to, or receiving from, the Immigration and Naturalization Service information regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual.”

Rep. David Price, D-N.C., opposed the language in a brief debate, and said it would “tear communities apart across the country.”

But Republicans won the day, and the amendment was approved in an 225-195 vote.

The fate of the language is uncertain, however. Instead of passing specific spending bills, Congress is instead expected to approve a continuing resolution through mid-December. Only then are lawmakers expected to take a closer look at spending as they get ready to pass a complete package of spending bills for the rest of fiscal year 2018.