Future is Here: Atlanta Has Driverless Shuttle Bus on Streets

Pittsburgh has driverless trucks on its streets. Phoenix has driverless cars on its streets, but those cars were meant for San Fran—who whined about them, so California will not be among the first to promote safer cars and driving. Now Atlanta is using for a short period of time a driverless shuttle bus, holding up to twelve people. These are exciting times. “The Alliance for Transportation Innovation (ATI21) brought a 12-seater autonomous shuttle bus — no steering wheel or pedals — to Austell, Ga. It was the first stop of the Washington, D.C.-based transportation technology trade association’s cross-country 2017 Autonomous Vehicle Road Trip, which will include visits to Arlington, Tex., Los Angeles and San Jose. At a meeting with Atlanta regional transportation officials Thursday, ATI21 chief Paul Brubaker said federal rules and laws in some states are hindering the deployment of self-driving technologies. Like Uber, AIRBNB, Amazon, driverless cars, trucks and buses can not be stopped. This will cause a change in employment for truck, bus and cab drivers. Even Uber will be using driverless cars by 2021. Just four years from now these cars will be widespread. Accept it. The world is changing.

Driverless bus makes a stop in Atlanta while on cross-country tour

Urvaksh Karkaria, Atlanta Business Chronicle, 1/26/17



While self-driving vehicles aren’t expected to hit road en masse until — if you took the optimistic view — at least 2020, Atlanta residents got a chance to ride in one Thursday.

The Alliance for Transportation Innovation (ATI21) brought a 12-seater autonomous shuttle bus — no steering wheel or pedals — to Austell, Ga.

It was the first stop of the Washington, D.C.-based transportation technology trade association’s cross-country 2017 Autonomous Vehicle Road Trip, which will include visits to Arlington, Tex., Los Angeles and San Jose.

At a meeting with Atlanta regional transportation officials Thursday, ATI21 chief Paul Brubaker said federal rules and laws in some states are hindering the deployment of self-driving technologies.

“Self-driving vehicles will change the way we live, work and play,” Brubaker said. “They will improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike. And they will reduce costs associated with loss of life and property, traffic congestion and delays.”

Indeed. Autonomous driving has the potential to be as significant as the development of the internal combustion engine — affecting a plethora of industries, including insurance, logistics, housing, even city planning.

While many modern cars have self-driving technologies such as emergency braking and lane assist, automakers are racing toward full — or Level 4 autonomy — where the cars can navigate from Point A to Point B without human intervention.

Technology companies Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Google Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) have joined automakers, including Tesla Motors Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), Mercedes-Benz and Audi, in this endeavor.

Atlanta is well-positioned to be a test-bed for autonomous driving technologies. As part of a demonstration project, the city will study technologies that allow roadside infrastructure — traffic lights, cameras, road sensors and parking meters — to communicate with autonomous vehicles.

At Georgia Tech, research is focused on the field of perception — which includes the technologies that allow a vehicle to identify, classify and track objects around it.

Kennesaw State University, meanwhile, is working with Atlanta-based electric car maker Wheego to develop drive-by wire technologies that would, in an emergency, enable customer support to take over control of the car, or access the vehicle’s diagnostic data. KSU researchers are also developing an electric bus system that includes multiple autonomous modules.

Getting skeptical Americans to hand-over control to a computer while traveling 70 mph won’t be easy. However, hurdling that challenge is imperative for the mass adoption of self-driving vehicles.

“The aim of this tour is to give (the public) the chance to ride in a vehicle with no steering wheel, pedals or driver, so they can begin to get comfortable with the concept.” Brubaker said. “When it comes to self-driving vehicles, seeing is believing.”

On Thursday, Brubaker also discussed plans to offer the Trump Administration and Congress recommendations to ensure federal rules help foster self-driving technology.

“It won’t be long before self-driving vehicles will look and perform the same as those vehicles we operate today – but without drivers and the havoc they wreak on society,” Brubaker said. “We need a plan in place to facilitate this revolution as soon as possible.”