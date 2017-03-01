Future is here—Robots Roam San Fran Streets and Sidewalks

By

By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, SF Examiner, 2/28/17

Robots are roaming San Francisco’s sidewalks — one was even reportedly spotted rolling down Mission Street last week — but they may be moving around without laws in place to govern commercial sidewalk use.

That’s because such laws don’t yet exist, one city official is saying — not even the first of science-fiction author Isaac Asimov’s famous (and fictional) “Three Laws of Robotics,” to do humans no harm.

Supervisor Norman Yee is planning to call for new rules for delivery robots navigating the public right of way at the Board of Supervisors meeting today, the San Francisco Examiner has learned.

“This is new, unchartered territory,” Yee said. “With technology changing our way of life, we need to take action now before a disaster happens. Where do we draw the line? I am all for innovation, but we also need to keep public spaces safe and accessible.”

Yee is drafting legislation to look into creating a permit process or pilot program for delivery robots, prompted by the delivery robot spotted on Mission Street. That bot is reportedly owned by the autonomous delivery company Dispatch, and resembles the Star Wars robot R2-D2 — a trash can rolling on wheels down the sidewalk. The user unlocks the robot to retrieve their package using a mobile app.

In emails to Yee’s office obtained by the Examiner in a public records request, a planner from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency wrote that no public codes yet specifically address delivery robots, though transportation code does cover self-propelled wheeled transport like skateboards, or skates, as well as Segway-type scooters.

Ricardo Olea, an SFMTA city traffic engineer, wrote to Yee’s office, “We didn’t know anything about it,” when asked about the Dispatch robot, though he mentioned SFMTA does not have jurisdiction over sidewalks, which are the responsibility of San Francisco Public Works.

“It would be good to preempt this and create a policy that prevents the commercialization of the pedestrian right of way for automated goods movement,” Olea wrote. “One could easily see how this could get out of hand.”