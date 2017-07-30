Future of California Cars: Sharing Not Buying?

By

Since the beginning of the auto industry it was the goal of every 16 year old to buy or own a car. Since Ford created the mass production of cars, families wanted to have at least one car. In California most families have two or more cars. But, like many industries, technology has disrupted the historic methods of operation for industries—ATM’s at banks, ordering kiosks in fast food joints. Now VW is looking to change the way we use cars—from ownership to sharing. “California has approved Volkswagen’s plan to invest $44 million in an electric car sharing program for Sacramento. The Sacramento area beat out the state’s other large cities as Volkswagen’s choice for the nation’s largest city-focused, single investment in electric vehicle infrastructure. It’s called Green City, part of the automaker’s Electrify America program. In fact, in Paris, they already have a sharing program. As the photo with this article shows, cars are lined up on the streets, and with the use of a credit card you can rent the car by the hour, instead of owning it—or driving your car into the city from the suburbs. In May I was in Paris and saw these firsthand.

California Approves Sacramento-Area Electric Car Share Program

Randol White, Capitol Public Radio, 7/27/17

California has approved Volkswagen’s plan to invest $44 million in an electric car sharing program for Sacramento.

The Sacramento area beat out the state’s other large cities as Volkswagen’s choice for the nation’s largest city-focused, single investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

It’s called Green City, part of the automaker’s Electrify America program.

It was approved unanimously by the California Air Resources Board Thursday as part of the company’s settlement with the state over VW’s emissions cheating scheme.

Austin Brown with the Policy Institute for Energy, Environment, and the Economy at UC Davis said it could serve as a model for future planning.

“So, that’s getting great siting, that’s getting good distribution, and then I think maybe even most importantly, there’s a really big effort on a part of this to integrate electric vehicle charging into disadvantaged communities,” Brown said.

Volkswagen said it will work to use California-based companies and employees, and will build on Sacramento’s electric vehicle plan to serve those disadvantaged communities.

The city will announce next week how it plans to collaborate with Electrify America.