Gardner: Depopulate Jails—Populate Streets With Criminals

Depopulate Jails—Populate Streets With Criminals

Joe Gardner, Exclsuive to the California Political News and Views, 4/7/23

Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath recommended the 60-year-old Men’s Central Jail be “depopulated”. They withdrew their motion due to push back from the Los Angeles Police Chiefs Association and Eric Siddall, vice president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys. There were outcries from many others.

Siddall calls the proposal from Solis and Horvath “dangerous and reckless, and claims it guts portions of the legal system without input from valuable stakeholders.”

You must question if there is an underlying agenda. Back in June 0f 2021, Hilda Solis and termed-out County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl stated in their motion “that it is unnecessary to build any new County jail or custody facility.” Preferring to just move forward with demolishing the Men’s Central Jail and not replacing it . Supervisors Solis and Horvath favor the concept that those arrested be diverted to “care first, jail last.” I can get behind that concept, but not at the expense of public safety. Were their actions a way to impose a flawed notion of “social justice?” Are they out of touch with those they serve? What does it say about the decision-making of Supervisors Solis and Horvath…

Crime has been rising throughout the County. This motion by Solis and Horvath is one of actions seen over the last two decades that have undermined the rule of law. By fiat, liberal politicians have imposed no-bail policies, cite-and-release, and non-prosecution of low-level crimes. These politicians have issued dictates, preventing the Sheriff from working with Federal law enforcement to deport violent, convicted alien criminals. Their actions have had a detrimental impact on public safety and community livability.

Safety and security in our communities are fundamental priorities outlined by the California and U.S. Constitutions.

The Sheriff is empowered and obligated by state law to maintain a jail and take custody of those arrested across the County. Doing otherwise may be a violation of state statutes.

The run-down jail can’t be just “depopulated.” It must be replaced with a new, modern custody facility. We must protect the public from criminals. More importantly, we must restore respect for the law and accountability for criminal actions.

Two of the Board of Supervisors has known this for years and it appears one has chosen to ignore and neglect it by advocating to defunding it. Demolishing the Men’s Central Jail without replacing it defies all logic and displays a lack of understanding of how important the facility is.

The Men’s Central Jail is the hub and hinge point for so many functions of the criminal justice system in the County. 88 cities in Los Angeles County rely on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to take custody and care for those arrested. The Superior Court also relies on the Sheriff’s Department to maintain custody and transport inmates to court for legal proceedings. Arrestees adjudicated by the courts are received and held at the Jail for transfer to the State Prison system. Federal law enforcement also uses the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Jail to process and maintain custody of arrestees for transport to court.

It is time the members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors hear from citizens of the County. I urge you to call members of the Board of Supervisors and let them know they must vote to demolish and replace the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail for the sake of all who reside and work in Los Angeles County.

Joe Gardner

Retired Police Sergeant