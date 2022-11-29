 Gardner: Need Accountability for Billions spent on Failed Homeless Crisis

By

The headline reads “Newsom halts $1Billion in homelessness funding.” Newsom called the current approach “unacceptable.” He further said, “Californians demand accountability and results, not settling for the status quo. As a state, we are failing to meet the urgency of this moment.”

I agree with Governor Newsom on this one.

Recently, Los Angeles County released details of their funding recommendations. On the table is $598.4 million dollars in this latest round of efforts to solve homelessness in Los Angeles County. I reviewed the County’s “NEW FRAMEWORK FOR RESPONDING TO AN EVOLVING CRISIS.”

I poured through this framework and the proposed County Budget, searching for how it was going to be any different from what our county government and the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority has done over the last twenty years. The crisis of homelessness has gotten worse with an estimated 69,000 people living on our streets as of 2022.

The County program anticipates spending $449 million on “housing” but the descriptions on what kind of housing are vague.

In the detailed spreadsheet, there is mention of obtaining 550 beds. With 69,000 homeless on the streets, we will come up dramatically short…

Missing are references to building emergency shelters especially now with winter upon us and climate change that will impact temperatures next summer. Many homeless people die on the streets due to weather conditions from cold to high heat. In my view, there should be a major effort to put many emergency, sprung structure shelters throughout the regions of the County.

I now understand why Governor Newsom would take this stance to withhold funding.

I also came away with more questions. For example:

$650 million would go for a regional response. Does that mean cities would have direct access to this funding to pursue their own solutions to the homeless crisis? One could argue that LASHA’s history of poor execution of addressing the homeless crisis has been riddled by scandal and mismanagement of its resources .

“Rapid rehousing, rental market access, permanent housing and interim housing” were some of the terms used in the draft allocations document. What do those terms mean? How will this type of housing serve the needs of the homeless while protecting our communities?

On the County’s Homeless Initiative Pie Chart, only 3% or $18 million goes to “stabilize.” What does that mean?

Where will the severely mentally ill homeless go for shelter and mental health treatment? Where do the substance-addicted homeless go for shelter and rehabilitation? How do they get into treatment and rehabilitation programs? ecades ago, court-mandated rehabilitation and treatment were useful for getting troubled people into care through the courts. Governor Newsom’s Care Court Plan could be a landmark change in how we help those suffering from acute mental illness but it is going to need lots of resources.

How could the County’s Homeless Initiative overlook including robust funding and resources for treatment and rehabilitation in their plans? A vast majority of the people suffering from homelessness have the underlying conditions of mental illness or substance addiction. Will the County consider using the Governor’s concept to help those suffering from chronic substance abuse? Where are the county’s rehab facilities? Would they be able to handle the needs of the many that are addicted?

Indeed, much of what was outlined in the Homeless Initiative seems to be more of the status quo. The focus seems to be more development of bureaucracy and less focus on important infrastructure to rapidly move people suffering from homelessness to shelter and diversion to essential services and eventually to supportive housing.

Left out of the funding recommendations are the non-profits and other organizations that have successfully helped thousands for decades. Those organizations have proven track records and best practices for transitioning people from homelessness to self-sufficiency and independence. They can offer their experience and expertise. They could provide an accelerated path to solving our homelessness crisis. Why not bring them to the table and make them funded partners?

The Initiative’s proposal continues to revolve around the flawed premise of “housing first”. Instead, we must be focused on “ shelter first, housing earned ” as author, Michael Shellenberger expertly describes. The Homeless Initiative must clearly explain how housing people in crisis in residential settings will not create issues of public safety, hazards to those around them and prevent financial hardship for landlords and property owners who take the risk of providing tenancy to troubled people.

Gavin Newsom was right to withhold funding. Every taxpayer must demand accountability for how our money is spent. We must demand this catastrophe of homelessness be solved once and for all!

Joe Gardner

About the author –

Joe is a retired Santa Monica police sergeant and a front-line responder to the issues of homeless for 27 years. He is an expert in community-oriented policing and has considerable expertise and experience in solving the issues of homelessness. He understands the complexities and root causes of homelessness and the devastating harm it creates to individuals living on the streets. Joe is now an advocate, a retired Los Angeles County Commissioner and has been a director and board member of non-profits that provide direct help those in need.