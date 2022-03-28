Gas rebate poses existential questions￼

By 2035, 13 years from now, you will not be allowed to buy a gas powered car in California. So, without the gas tax how do you finance road and freeway repairs, bus and trains that have stolen the car gas tax money and even the train to nowhere? This is just one of the problems facing the irrational environmentalists in Sacramento.“

But the higher gas prices rise, the more bipartisan pressure builds on Newsom to ramp up in-state oil production. GOP state Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield unveiled a bill Friday that would ban California from importing crude oil from nations “with demonstrated human rights abuses” or lower environmental standards. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, a Hanford Democrat, also touted California’s strict standards for oil production in a Sunday KSEE segment. “There’s so many benefits in being able to produce more in the state of California, and in the Central Valley particularly,” she said. “Not having enough oil for drivers … I don’t try to politicize these issues, because they’re directly tied to, and can impact, working families and families that are struggling.”

That is the idea of the Newsom Socialist Paradise: make people dependent on government for food, shelter, transportation and jobs. Kill the economy and make California one great welfare State—hoping the Feds will bail them out—since they killed well paying jobs.