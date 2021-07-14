Gaslights all over: San Fran D.A. Chesa Boudin smears his critics and defends his record as crime engulfs city

By

Gaslights all over: San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin smears his critics and defends his record as crime engulfs city

Now that Neiman-Marcus has been openly looted, Target has cut its hours to stave shoplifting losses, and Walgreens can’t take it anymore and has shut 17 stores, what does San Francisco’s pro-criminal far-left district attorney, Chesa Boudin have to say for himself?

Everyone else is at fault. Oh, and he’s got a good record, too.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin took aim Thursday at recall campaigns targeting him and other progressive leaders, saying they’re not about removing bad actors from office but instead about changing the outcome of elections.

In his first in-person discussion with an audience since the pandemic restrictions forbade gatherings, the progressive district attorney fielded questions at Manny’s, a cafe in the Mission District, from friend and venue owner Manny Yekutiel about his first 18 months in office.

Which is kind of ironic in itself, given that Manny’s joint just got slammed with another round of anti-Semitic graffiti on that very same day, according to a separate story in the San Francisco Chronicle; unpunished, of course. I wrote about the previous anti-Semitic attacks on Manny’s place in 2018. The Chronicle says there have been a series of them since.

So now Chesa says that voters who can’t stand his performance as district attorney are people who don’t like elections. Shouldn’t he be permitted to turn the city into Caracas as he’s planned? He learned at Hugo’s knee, not what not to do in turning a city into a hellhole, but a how-to to recreate the Caracas model. Such are the questions that come to mind, given his sense of entitlement to office without regard for performance, and more to the point, hostility to recalls, which are as valid as elections.

It’s also a flat-out gaslight lie. The momentum to recall Boudin got a swift upsurge from the public when stories started rolling out around the first of the year regarding his bad decisions letting criminals, creeps, and convicts out, and the assaults, larcenies, and burglaries started. By March, the deed was finished. I wrote about that here.

Here’s another idiocy coming out from him: That anyone who opposes him or criticizes his record is a flat-out Trumpster. Here’s what he said at his Manny’s meeting on Friday:

Boudin compared the recall movement with the “Big Lie” spread by former President Donald Trump, in which Trump and his supporters falsely claimed that his election was stolen.

These local and county leaders, “are being recalled not because of high crimes and misdemeanors, not because of things that would lead anyone to be impeached at a federal level,” Boudin said. “It’s happening because people don’t like the outcome of elections.”

Had enough? It gets worse. Anyone who has a problem with how Chesa is failing to do his job is actually a full-hooded Klansman, according to his hard-faced comrade and top aide.

According to SFGate:

Kate Chatfield, the senior director of legislation and policy in the office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, locked her Twitter account hours after comparing political opponents to “The Birth of a Nation,” a highly controversial 1915 film that depicts Ku Klux Klan members as heroes.

Chatfield was responding to a tweet from Michelle Tandler, a self-described “Moderate Dem” who has been vocal on Twitter in her criticisms of Boudin, a progressive prosecutor who has become one of the most polarizing local politicians in the country.