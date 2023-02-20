Gavin Newsom Declares New Wealth Tax Dead On Arrival In California-For Now

How well do you know that the Hollywood Slicky is running for President? He is now opposing a new tax on the rich. He needs their money to run, so he doesn’t want them angry with him.

“Governor Newsom said a wealth tax was “not part of the conversation” and that such proposals were “going nowhere” in California when a state wealth tax was first floated in Sacramento three years ago, albeit at a much lower rate than what Assemblyman Lee is now proposing. On February 15, Governor Newsom’s staff confirmed with Americans for Tax Reform’s Patrick Gleason that, even with a more than $22 billion budget deficit, Newsom remains opposed to a prospective wealth tax, including the one that would be created by Assemblyman Lee’s new bill.

When he loses, he will still have two more years. Expect him to then be leading the charge against the rich and job creators.