Gavin Newsom did not learn his lesson when caught eating a $200 meal at the French Laundry with a bunch of lobbyists. Now he is caught eating at a Mexican restaurant in Fresno with a racist comedian. Gavin claimed he wasn’t eating—but the video showed the food. Why does Newsom lie so much? “California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video to his TikTok account with celebrity George Lopez on Saturday. The pair were shown inside a restaurant in an area of California that currently doesn’t allow indoor dining. In the video, Newsom and Lopez talk about where to find information about coronavirus vaccine eligibility in California. At the beginning of the clip, Lopez is shown wearing a face mask while sitting at a table inside the restaurant. “How do I find out if I can get a vaccination,” Lopez asked. Gavin is making his Recall easy—just follow his lies and hypocrisy.

Gavin Newsom Faces Backlash After Posting TikTok Video From Inside Closed Restaurant

By Alexandra Garret, Newsweek, 3/1/21

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video to his TikTok account with celebrity George Lopez on Saturday. The pair were shown inside a restaurant in an area of California that currently doesn’t allow indoor dining.

In the video, Newsom and Lopez talk about where to find information about coronavirus vaccine eligibility in California.

At the beginning of the clip, Lopez is shown wearing a face mask while sitting at a table inside the restaurant.

“How do I find out if I can get a vaccination,” Lopez asked.

Newsom, also wearing a face mask, then appeared in a mirror behind the celebrity and said, “You got to go to myturn.ca.gov,” referring to California’s website dedicated to helping residents navigate the process of determining their coronavirus vaccine eligibility.

“Wait a minute,” Lopez said in surprise. “Thank you, governor.”

@gavinnewsom

Special guest @georgelopez today in Fresno!

♬ original sound – Gavin Newsom

Newsom and Lopez were inside Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Fresno, California, during the recording of the TikTok video. A separate video of Lopez endorsing the restaurant’s food was posted to Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant’s Facebook page.

Fresno County is in California’s purple tier of coronavirus restrictions, meaning that the area has “widespread” COVID-19 infections with more than an 8 percent positivity rate. In Fresno county, many nonessential indoor businesses are closed and restaurants do not allow indoor dining due to the high infection rate.

Daniel Lopez, a spokesperson for Newsom, told Fox News that the governor didn’t dine inside the restaurant. He added that Newsom visited Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant to meet the restaurant’s owners, who received a relief grant.

Newsom, however, faced backlash for posting the TikTok video.

“This TikTok was posted inside a restaurant in a county where indoor dining is banned,” TikTok user mc_politics said in a comment on the video. “Yikes Gavin Newsom!”

Mc_politics later added: “I’m saying he’s a hypocrite for not following his own rules.”

Another TikTok user named bs_abstract also commented on the video and said “rules for thee not for Newsom.”

Many other TikTok users called to recall the California governor in the video’s comment section.

“Recall Newsom,” TikTok users kevin9510b and user793187924239 said alongside others.

Newsom previously faced backlash after he disregarded California’s COVID-19 restrictions in November to dine at the French Laundry in Napa, a California city known for its wineries located west of Sacramento, for his adviser’s birthday. At the time, Napa also didn’t allow indoor dining.

The California governor later called his decision to eat at the restaurant a “bad mistake.”

“Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back, got in my car and drove back to my house,” Newsom said during a November news briefing. “And so I want to apologize to you, because I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice, and I’ve done my best to do that.”

The incident, however, ignited efforts to recall the California governor.

Newsweek reached out to Newsom’s office, but didn’t hear back in time for publication.