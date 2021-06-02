Gavin Newsom Helped Mother’s Assisted Suicide –Years Before It Was Legal

By

When he was Mayor, Gavin Newsom married people of the same sex. This was at a time when it was illegal and he stated he did not care about the law. While running for re-election as Mayor he had an affair with his secretary, the wife of his campaign manager. He need not care about his marriage vows. Now we find he appears to have helped his mother in committing suicide. For Democrats this is good news—they have a Governor that does not care about the law. Maybe that is why he closed the churches—because he does not support the First Amendment. “In May, 2002, his mother decided to end her life through assisted suicide. Newsom recalled, “She left me a message, because I was too busy: ‘Hope you’re well. Next Wednesday will be the last day for me. Hope you can make it.’ I saved the cassette with the message on it, that’s how sick I am.” He crossed his arms and jammed his hands into his armpits. “I have P.T.S.D., and this is bringing it all back,” he said. “The night before we gave her the drugs, I cooked her dinner, hard-boiled eggs, and she told me, ‘Get out of politics.’ She was worried about the stress on me.” When I first read the piece, I assumed she didn’t die in California because assisted suicide was a felony there in 2002, and Newsom was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors sworn to uphold the law. Wrong. She died in San Francisco. But, if you go to church, attend an event, refuse to wear a worthless mask, he will get you. That is the mark of a totalitarian. One set of rules (none) for him and another set for you. Recall Newsom.

Gavin Newsom Helped Mother’s Assisted Suicide

By Wesley Smith, National Review, 11/2/18

A recent article in the New Yorker extolling the (probable) next Governor of California reveals that Gavin Newsom helped his mother commit assisted suicide. From the article:

Newsom’s sister, Hilary, said that when their mother had breast cancer, in her fifties, he was difficult to reach. “Gavin had trouble explaining to me how hard for him it was to be with her when she was dying, and I had trouble explaining to him how much I needed him,” she said. “Back then, he seemed like the kind of guy who would never change a diaper.”

In May, 2002, his mother decided to end her life through assisted suicide. Newsom recalled, “She left me a message, because I was too busy: ‘Hope you’re well. Next Wednesday will be the last day for me. Hope you can make it.’

I saved the cassette with the message on it, that’s how sick I am.” He crossed his arms and jammed his hands into his armpits. “I have P.T.S.D., and this is bringing it all back,” he said. “The night before we gave her the drugs, I cooked her dinner, hard-boiled eggs, and she told me, ‘Get out of politics.’ She was worried about the stress on me.”

When I first read the piece, I assumed she didn’t die in California because assisted suicide was a felony there in 2002, and Newsom was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors sworn to uphold the law. Wrong. She died in San Francisco.

Note, by the way, that Newsom’s cancer-stricken mother had to leave a message that she was going to kill herself because he wasn’t visiting her or keeping in regular touch.