Gender Diversity Lessons

Dear Elementary School Parents,



I hope you are enjoying a great summer. I know that our thoughts are now turning to the return to school next week. We are all hard at work in preparation for greeting your child on the first day, Tuesday, August 6.



As you know, Oak Park Schools invest a great deal of time and energy into developing and maintaining what we call our Climate of Care. This means that your child will learn and grow in a place that is healthy and positive and where each child’s mental health, personal safety, and overall well-being are at the center of the educational program. We know that children cannot learn when they are in fear or sense that they are not loved and valued by others, especially the adults who care for them.



Our elementary counselors do much to promote a climate of acceptance, inclusion, support, and kindness at our elementary schools. Monthly classroom lessons, character themes, special school-wide events and initiatives, and direct support of students are just a few of the ways that we educate our youngest students on social-emotional topics.



This year we are adding lessons on gender diversity to our “Character Counts” program in conjunction with a parent education component that will provide our learning community with more information about gender diversity and the lessons we are sharing with your children at school. The parent information night will be on September 10th, at 6:00 pm, at Red Oak Elementary School.



When I was an elementary school principal in Oak Park in the 1990’s I recall having students who did not identify as the gender that was assigned to them at birth. At that time, I felt confused and unprepared to provide any assistance to parents and unsure of how to help teachers. We did work to ensure that every child at school was to be treated with dignity and respect but that was sometimes difficult when families, teachers, and myself were ignorant of the topic.



Today, we know more about gender diversity. We have students who identify as transgender or gender-fluid at every one of our schools. Transgender is when a person may be born one gender, but identifies as another gender. Gender-fluid is when a person does not identify as having a fixed gender- they may feel like they are both male and female or neither.



Our teachers have received training about talking about gender diversity in a way that is age-appropriate and supports all children and families and further training has been arranged. The Board of Education has approved a single lesson specific in each grade level, K-5, that addresses gender diversity that will be delivered by school counselors.



Oak Park schools are inclusive learning environments where children are loved and honored for who they are. In order to ensure that we are creating safe learning environments for our children, schools may not simply ignore these children for fear of offending someone. Our role is to create a positive environment in all of our schools and to help our learning community understand these issues on a deeper level.



It is expected that some families will be uncomfortable with this discussion, especially when it comes to how it is shared with children. It is important, however, that our own personal uncertainties do not interfere with our ability to do the right thing to protect the safety and well-being of vulnerable children. Our goal is to continue to create schools that are accepting and appreciative of gender diversity and where all students are supported and feel safe and included.



You can view the books and lessons for each grade level and learn more about how this topic will be addressed in our schools by visiting our District and Elementary school websites, where this information is posted on the front page under the headline Gender Diversity Resources for Elementary Parents. www.opusd.org



Again, we look forward to welcoming your child to school next week!





Dr. Tony Knight

Superintendent