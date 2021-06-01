Gene Simmons of KISS: California is INHABITABLE—Moving to Las Vegas

By

In Beverly Hills, Gene Simmons lived in a 12,000 sq. ft. home, worth about $20 million. In Las Vegas, he bought an 11,000 sq. ft. home—for $8.2 million need more reason for YOU to leave California? ““We are moving out of LA for a number of reasons,” Simmons, 71, told The Post back in March, citing among other gripes, onerous taxes that make California “inhabitable.” “I’m done [with California],” he said. “There are earthquakes, fires and pandemics every year. Even though there is nice sunshine, I’m done.” For the media people hyping Gavin Newsom that no one is leaving California, they should call Gene Simmons. We just lost his taxes. And his spending. Watch as others comes out of the shadows and admit them left as well.

Kiss California goodbye: Gene Simmons drops $8.2M on new Las Vegas pad

By Kerry J. Byrne, NY Post, 5/29/21

Rock God Gene Simmons has lived up to a promise made to The Post and kissed goodbye to California.

The legendary Kiss frontman and entrepreneur, and his wife Shannon Tweed, recently dropped $8.2 million on an 11,000-square-foot spread in the desert of Henderson, Nev., just outside Las Vegas, according to reports.

“We are moving out of LA for a number of reasons,” Simmons, 71, told The Post back in March, citing among other gripes, onerous taxes that make California “inhabitable.”

“I’m done [with California],” he said. “There are earthquakes, fires and pandemics every year. Even though there is nice sunshine, I’m done.”

Simmons had lived for many years on a two-acre estate in Beverly Hills. That home is on the market for $20 million. He currently lives in a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Lake Tahoe.

His new Vegas pad reportedly boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a koi pond and sprawling views of the desert valley.