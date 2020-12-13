George Gascon retreats from law enforcement in Los Angeles

By

Criminals have as much chance of getting arrested in Los Angeles County, and prosecuted, as I have of becoming the Pope. The first thing the new L.A. DA George Soros, er George Gascon did was to announce he would not prosecute dozens of crimes. Then he announced an end to cash bail. Finally, for those put in jail for crimes he is going to redo their sentences so they can re-victimized society sooner, “The newly elected Los Angeles district attorney, George Gascon, has issued a “Special Directive” to county prosecutors that “misdemeanor charges specified … shall be declined or dismissed before arraignment and without conditions unless ‘exceptions’ or ‘factors for consideration’ exist.” The list of crimes on this list that will not be prosecuted are trespass, disturbing the peace, driving without a license, criminal threats, drug and paraphernalia possession, minor with alcohol, drinking in public, under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication, loitering, loitering to commit prostitution, resisting arrest. What are the exceptions? In various instances, if someone *is not* homeless, or not on drugs (I’m sorry, he uses the phrase “substance use disorder,”) or is not mentally ill.” Go to Los Angeles if you want to be a victim of a crime. Forget calling the cops, nothing they can do, except call you stupid for coming to L.A.

George Gascon retreats from law enforcement

Los Angeles district attorney issues ‘directive’ that greenlights criminal behavior, handicaps police

By Tammy Bruce, Washington Times, 12/9/20

ANALYSIS/OPINION:

The 2020 general election is obviously going to have repercussions for years. And I’m not speaking just of the presidential race, but due to the apparent awakening of many in deep blue areas, like California. In many parts of that state, blue seats flipped to red, signaling a rejection of what the Democrats were doing to those communities and nationwide.

But there’s another story from California, one that is not so inspiring.

The newly elected Los Angeles district attorney, George Gascon, has issued a “Special Directive” to county prosecutors that “misdemeanor charges specified … shall be declined or dismissed before arraignment and without conditions unless ‘exceptions’ or ‘factors for consideration’ exist.”

The list of crimes on this list that will not be prosecuted are trespass, disturbing the peace, driving without a license, criminal threats, drug and paraphernalia possession, minor with alcohol, drinking in public, under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication, loitering, loitering to commit prostitution, resisting arrest.

What are the exceptions? In various instances, if someone *is not* homeless, or not on drugs (I’m sorry, he uses the phrase “substance use disorder,”) or is not mentally ill.

When police know that a crime is not going to be prosecuted, they are understandably less inclined to arrest that person. And when your local leadership doesn’t have your back as the “defund the police” mentality infuses city leadership, why would an officer put him or herself at risk?

Consider, too, the impact on private property. If there is a mentally unstable bum screaming obscenities at you and passersby, while drinking from one of those tiny vodka bottles, and is living on your property, none of that will be cause for arrest and removal. If they are arrested, they will not be charged, and even if they are, they will be released because of the new No Bail policy Mr. Gascon has also pledged to implement.