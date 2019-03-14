Gish: I’m Mad as HELL, Are You?

By

I’m Mad as HELL, Are You?

Wendy Gish, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/15/19

I was writing my newsletter for the group I founded called Change Makers. It was birthed out of dissatisfaction for the state of the GOP in California in the 2018 Elections, not just the outcome but leading up to the election. I remember the movie “Network” and the famous line “I’m mad as hell and I am not going to take this anymore.” Are you MAD AS HELL about the way California is going? Are you MAD AS HELL that you have had family, friends and possibly your job leave the state? Are you MAD AS HELL that you have less money in your pocket because of being over taxed and seeing businesses being over regulated? Are you MAD AS HELL that the GOP seems IMPOTENT in raising any kind of fight to stop outrageous bills or going on record as to why they opposed it? We have new leadership in CaGOP. Will there be a change or will it be business as usual? Remains to be seen at this point but know that we in the grassroots are watching closely.

Are YOU MAD AS HELL enough to make a change in your community and your Central Committee? What makes you MAD AS HELL enough to get off your behind and onto the front lines to combat the tyranny in this State? This state is creating laws to take more of your rights. HOW many more rights are you willing to lose before you act? 1, 6, 10, 50, 100? How much money in taxes are you willing to give the State of California so they can squander it? Seventy percent of your income, like the “New Green Deal” proposed by AOC? What is your breaking point?

The time has come TODAY, not Tomorrow, TODAY! We can no longer stay behind our locked doors and keep to ourselves in the hope that the nightmare will end in California. If we want the nightmare to end, we must GET MAD AS HELL so we will move from being dead weight into live action. Today is THE DAY we must again “Dream a new Dream” for a future in California, a bright future that works for ALL Californians from unskilled workers to business owners, from stay-at-home moms to those that are on fixed incomes.

We must have a plan and work that plan; happenstance is not working, so we must have a message and solutions behind that message. ARE YOU MAD AS HELL, YET!?

Here are a few things that I’m MAD AS HELL at—

I’m MAD AS HELL: Public Safety – Under current law, rape of an unconscious person, trafficking a child for sex, assault of a peace officer, felony domestic violence and other similar crimes are not classified as “violent felonies” — making criminals convicted of these crimes eligible for early release. For more information http://keepcalsafe.org

I’m MAD AS HELL: Our Failing School System – Most of our kids cannot read to grade level which leaves them behind. The current SeXXXEd that is taught in our schools is pornographic, in my opinion. For more information https://forkidsandcountry.org https://commongroundaction.com/

I’m MAD AS HELL: Cost of Living: Gas taxes are highest in the nation – Cap and Trade price increases to businesses that produce more CO2 will pay more taxes which will be passed on to consumers. OUR state legislators pass legislation to tax our property, and then IF we vote for a bond measure we will increase our own taxes. Los Angeles County passed a Measure W (water measure) that does not have a sunset clause, so now they will tax water forever.

I’m MAD AS HELL: Socialism/Communism – You see socialism is out in your face in California and the Nation. Warning to Christians and Jews: Socialism/Communism will take God completely out and make government become your god. DO you really want God removed from California and this Nation?

I’m MAD AS HELL: Businesses Leaving the State- We have a record number of businesses leaving the state due to taxation and over regulation. When we lose businesses we lose jobs and tax revenue for the state.

What is your “I’m MAD AS HELL at ___________ and I am not going to take it anymore”?

EDUCATE, ACTIVATE: Find a friend to EDUCATE and ACTIVATE, then rinse and repeat until you have all of your friends moving in the same direction.

Time to stick our heads outside of our windows and PROCLAIM: “I’M AS MAD AS HELL, AND I AM NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!”

Join ME in this fight.

Where we go ONE, we go ALL!