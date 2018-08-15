Glew: GOP Candidates in California “Shadow Banned” on Social Media

By

Our candidates for the legislature and Statewide office not only have to fight the Democrats, the media, the special interests and the unions—now they are fighting Facebook, Twitter, and the Leftist social media. Several of our candidates are being “shadow banned” causing fewer people to see their posting and disallowing them to use the Internet as a major communication factor. “Twitter has shadow banned a number of Republican candidates in CA. This interferes in the election and denies the voters access to vital information. Below are a few examples of Twitter users who have been shadow banned and the degree of shadow banning: Steven Bailey for Attorney General @BaileyforAG: QFD

Mark Meuser for Secretary of State @MarkMeuser: QFD

Roxanne Beckford Hoge for Assembly District 46 @RoxanneforAD46: QFD

Dr. Alexander Glew for Assembly District 24 @2018Assembly: Search Ban, Thread Ban, and QFD To see if YOU have been shadow banned, go here: https://shadowban.eu . Use talk radio to let the public know that social media has become a campaign arm of the Democrat Party and the special interests.

Shadow Banned on Twitter–A New Badge of Honor

Dr. Alexander Glew, Candidate for Assembly AD 24, 8/16/18

Twitter has shadow banned a number of Republican candidates in CA. This interferes in the election and denies the voters access to vital information. Below are a few examples of Twitter users who have been shadow banned and the degree of shadow banning:

Steven Bailey for Attorney General @BaileyforAG: QFD

Mark Meuser for Secretary of State @MarkMeuser: QFD

Roxanne Beckford Hoge for Assembly District 46 @RoxanneforAD46: QFD

Dr. Alexander Glew for Assembly District 24 @2018Assembly: Search Ban, Thread Ban, and QFD

A user may not even know if Twitter has shadow banned the handle. Many use a red X, ❌, to show that they are subject to a shadow ban. If one needs to determine if an account is shadow banned, then one can use the following URL: https://shadowban.eu . See the Figure 1 which shows the results tt returns giving the three level Twitter banning:

Search Ban Thread Ban Quality Filter Discrimination (QFD)

Figure 1 Shadow Banning Status Returned by https://shadowban.eu

If the handle is subject to a search ban, then it does not show in a search. Simply, if one searches on @2018assmebly, then the page does not appear. What appears depends on the next two level of Twitter banning. If subject to Thread Ban and QFD, then all that appears are posts where the handle is embedded in somebody else’s comments.

If the handle is subject to a thread ban, then it is stripped from threads, or simply, it does not show in replies. The user can reply to a post, and to the user it appears that he has done so. However, nobody else will see his reply.

Lastly, if subject to a quality filter discrimination, his or her posts are designated as low quality. Many Republicans have been deemed “Low Quality” by Twitter. Few people see posts from accounts designated as low quality.

The reason that users do not see accounts that Twitter discriminates by designating low quality is simple. If a user has the quality filter enabled, then he or she will not see posts from accounts designated as low quality. Twitter enables it by default. If one turns off the quality filter, then there is a chance of seeing QFD posts, depending on the extent to which they have been “Shadow Banned.” With all three level of shadow banning, this will not work. In order to turn off the quality filter, follow the instructions below and refer to the attached image “Settings Notifications.”

In your Twitter please go to Settings,

Select Notifications on the left side of the screen.

Next, under Advanced turn of the Quality Filter.

Figure 2 Quality Filter Setting

Shadow banning is a problem for which there seems to be no real solution available to the user. Some accounts seem to escape from search ban and thread ban. However, the designation of low quality posts by Twitter does not seem to often disappear, and hampers the accounts exposure for the long term. Twitter designated the accounts of the Honorable Judge Bailey (Ret), Republican candidate for California Attorney General and for Mark Meuser Esq, Republican candidate for CA Secretary of State to be low quality. Thus, their posts will never be seen by most users, because their quality filter is enabled as the default setting.

Recently Twitter took the action of shadow banning my account. Twitter has taken nearly all measures short of deleting my account. I am the Republican candidate on the ballot for CA State Assembly District 24 in November 2018. My Twitter handle is @2018Assembly. I will also provide my website www.glew2018.com and email address: alex.glew@glew2018.com. Currently, if you search for me or my handle, Twitter hides it in all three aspects: (1) my account, (2) my posts, and (3) my replies, which do not show in search results. My handle may show up in various retweets of others if they include my handle in their posts or replies. The only way to see my page is to click on my handle in somebody else’s post. I am still not completely sure why I was shadow banned because Twitter has not told me: based on the timing, I assume it was because I direct Tweeted out an announcement for a Republican picnic by http://www.sparcgop.org/ too often that Republican candidates for CA State office Mr. Cox, Hon. Steven Bailey and Mark Meuser Esq. will be at this weekend, and Twitter doesn’t like the people who follow me, re-post my comments, or about whom I post.

Twitters is effectively interfering with many Republican candidates for the November 2018 election on their platform, especially those that are active and have followers. I hope you do not have to wear this new shadow banned badge of honor ❌.