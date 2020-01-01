Going Up: Higher Fares on BART, AC Transit Take Effect New Year’s Day

How does the media mislead the public about an important story? By not giving all the facts. We know that BART and AC are losing lots of money and taxpayers—city, county, State and Federal are subsidizing the operation of these failed, dirty, dangerous government transportation systems. We also know they are losing ridership. Yet, the article only talks about the raise in fares, without the other important parts of the story.

“BART: If you feel like BART raised fares not all that long ago, you’re right. In a policy that dates back to 2006 and is scheduled to continue through the 2020s, the agency raises fares every two years. The increases since then — see the table below for BART’s full fare history — are indexed to inflation and represent an average of the regional and national inflation over the last two years minus 0.5%. The 5.4% increase taking effect Wednesday will increase the system’s minimum fare from $2 to $2.10. The maximum non-airport fare, for the roughly 60-mile trip from Antioch to Millbrae, will rise from $8.75 to $9.25. The system’s most expensive ride, from Antioch to San Francisco International Airport, will move from $13.15 to $13.85.”

When was the last time a San Fran member of the Board of Supervisors, Pelosi, Weiner or other government officials took BART or other government transportation systems (government cars with drivers do not count)? Do the heads of Oracle or other San Fran corporations users of the system? Sounds to me like government transportation is for the people—but not for the big shots or government officials.