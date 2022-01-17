Golden Globes Held in SECRET: Do We Need Awards Shows?

By

Anyone miss them? Which leads to a question—will you watch the modern day version of the 1936 Nazi Germany Olympics, this time in thee slave/terrorist nation of China? The least we could do which reruns of Seinfeld instead of promoting a slave holding nation like China.

LOL: Golden Globes Won’t Even be Livestreamed on Sunday – Show Canceled After Backlash From ‘Lack of Diversity’ in Ranks

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 1/8/22





This is hilarious.

The Golden Globes awards won’t even be livestreamed this year.

No one will see the pared down awards show online and no one will be able to watch it on tv.

Last year NBC announced it will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes award show after backlash over lack of diversity in the ranks.

NBC pays an annual fee of $60 million for the right to air the Golden Globes, but they decided to shutter the 2022 Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has come under fire over the last couple of years for having zero black people in its organization.

Out of 87 members, not a single one is black.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” an NBC rep said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Deadline reported:

The controversy-plagued Golden Globes looks set to return this weekend, but no one will see it online or otherwise.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline on Thursday. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

Full results from Sunday’s pared-down Globes will be announced via a press release after the approximately 90-minute ceremony is over, we hear.

The decision not to host an online version of the mini-Globes is actually not primarily related to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s multimillion-dollar and multi-year contract with NBC. A source at the Comcast-owned network tells us that NBC is not standing in the HFPA’s way over the livestream.