Good News for Newspapers: 69% Of U.S. Population Still Reading–Anybody Believe That?

Seriously, does anybody believe that 69% of Americans read a newspaper—or that 51% read the dead tree version? Like voting EVEERYBODY does it, whether they do or not. Reading the weather or the sports page does not count. Looking at the comics or obituaries does not matter. I read the front page of the paper when I go to the grocery store—just to look at the headlines—like most people. The loss of circulation and revenues is how to judge how many people "read" the paper. If Amazon did not exist, the Washington Post would be closed down. The L.A. Times is think that toilet paper. The Ventura Star News looks more like a throw away—it usually has about six pages of news—including ads. The rest of the paper is ads with fillers. Read a newspaper online? I do it to see how they got the story wrong, left out the key facts or how they are propagandizing the public. The NY Times is as accurate as the news on Saturday Night Live. Looks like Nielsen is trying to hold on to its customers. Like the Trump victory, the newspapers claimed Clinton had it in the bag—now claiming folks actually reads the newspapers? Just ask President-Elect Clinton.

Good News for Newspapers: 69% Of U.S. Population Still Reading

Paul Fletcher, Forbes, 12/26/16

All fall long, the drumbeat of layoffs, buyouts before layoffs and job cuts at media companies has been brutal.

The Wall Street Journal. Thomson Reuters. Univision. Gannett. The AP. Both papers in Detroit. The Seattle Times.

All have announced job losses within the past few months. In almost every case, shortfalls in advertising revenue have been the reason for the shake-ups.

But Nielsen, the data collection and analytics giant, has some good news for the industry in a global sense: A lot of people are still reading newspapers.

And while print still has greatest reach to those readers, the digital strategies that are in play at just about every newspaper in the country actually may be working.

According to a recent Nielsen Scarborough study, more than 169 million American adults read a newspaper within the last month. That finding includes all formats – print, website and mobil app.

That number means that newspapers reach 69 percent of the total U.S. population in a month.

Print remains the most popular format, with 81 percent reading that format. Half of the respondents – 51 percent – read print only. The other half read the newspaper on one of the digital platforms.

Nearly a third – 30 percent – use both print and digital.

Within the past 20 years, while the internet has been coming of age, virtually every newspaper publisher and editor have had the conversation about how to adapt to the web. More recently, the talk has been how to add mobile to a paper’s repertoire.

The results have been a series of fits and starts (more fits and errors, truth be told).

But parsing the results of the Nielsen Scarborough study, the addition a digital presence appears to have paid off,

Millennials, who are a quarter of the U.S. population now, represent 24 percent of the newspaper readers in the study.

They are only 20 percent of the print readers, but that number jumps to 32 percent of the digital readers, the largest single demographic to read those platforms.

Those same publisher and editors should put finding a way to leverage that level of interest to keep that group engaged.

It’s no coincidence that millennials are highly desirable to advertisers as well.