For a political party that is number 3 in the State, behind Decline to State and Democrat, Google and the Silicon Valley crony capitalists are still afraid the Republican Party in California will make a comeback. So, Google lists the ideology of the California Republican Party as “Nazism”—as a Jew, and for the other Jews that are also GOP members and activists, this is as disgraceful as the words of Roseanne Barr or Samantha Bee. “Silicon Valley technology companies have been hit over the past few years as anti-conservative. The latest from Google may, in fact, take the cake. When you search Google for either the “California Republicans” or “California GOP,” the search engine returns a summary of the organization on the right-hand side of the screen. This morning, Google’s search result listed “Nazism” as the first ideology of the California GOP.” It is time, not to break up Google, list it as an in kind donor to the Democrat Party and an agent of George Soros—every page should note it is an agent of the Democrat/Soros efforts. This is what happens when a company becomes a monopoly and a verb. Will they list the Democrat Party as Communist or totalitarian? Why not.

Google search labeled California GOP’s ideology as ‘Nazism’

Rob Eno, Conservative Review, 5/31/18

Silicon Valley technology companies have been hit over the past few years as anti-conservative. The latest from Google may, in fact, take the cake. When you search Google for either the “California Republicans” or “California GOP,” the search engine returns a summary of the organization on the right-hand side of the screen. This morning, Google’s search result listed “Nazism” as the first ideology of the California GOP.

Adrienne Royer tweeted out a picture of the search results she got earlier today.

At some point in the not-so-distant future, @Google is going to need Republicans to fight anti-trust battles. You don’t make allies by claiming “Nazism” is part of Republican ideology.

It’s getting harder and harder to disagree w/ splitting up Google. pic.twitter.com/nW2B4NF8N7

— Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) May 31, 2018

Conservative Review was able to replicate the results by searching “California GOP.” You can see the resulting search in the image at the top of this article.

According to Google, what’s causing it is called the Google Knowledge Graph. It works by using an algorithm to attach content from the internet to organizations, people, and other things. The results are then populated in a Google Knowledge Panel. In this case it went horribly wrong. The California GOP does not espouse Nazism.

A Google spokesperson told Conservative Review, “Sometimes people vandalize public information sources, like Wikipedia, which can impact the information that appears in search. We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that’s what happened here.”

The spokesperson concluded, “This would have been fixed systematically once we processed the removal from Wikipedia, but when we noticed the vandalism we worked quickly to accelerate this process to remove the erroneous information.”

Google stressed that it believes the change was not the result of manual manipulation by anyone at Google. The company also stated that it doesn’t manually manipulate search rankings or results, including on political ideology.

California GOP spokesman Matt Fleming was unavailable to comment. This article will be updated when responses are received.

After being notified by Conservative Review, Google removed the ideology section from the Knowledge Panel result for the California Republican Party. The swift action was appreciated, but Google should look at tightening up its system to stop the slander of organizations from appearing in search results.