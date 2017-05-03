GOP Assemblyman Allen: ““How much does a California Legislator’s Vote Actually Cost?” GOP Senator Cannella=$500 Million

By

There is an effort by Assemblywoman Melendez to investigate the buying of votes by Jerry Brown to get his $52 billion slush fund passed—over 40% of the gas tax increase does not go to roads—it goes to bike lanes, trains, animal corridors and bathrooms. We found that it took a Republican, State Senator Anthony Cannella to give the needed 27th vote in the Senate to rip off the poor and middle class. While I believe the buying of the vote, using tax dollars to give Cannella items for his district, it is ethically and morally repugnant. “Today, we are presented with a bill of sale, otherwise known as SB 132, which contains a billion dollars in pay-offs in special projects for those legislators’ votes. “Specifically, $100 million to the University of CA, Merced Campus Parkway, $400 million for the ACE Alameda Corridor Express which is tied to the High Speed Rail, and $427.2 million from the State Highway Account for highway and road projects in Riverside County. This is almost a billion dollars in pay-outs to two legislators in the Assembly and two legislators of the Senate.” “Today, the people of California get to watch us discuss, in open session, just how much it costs to buy the votes of legislators. Apparently, a billion dollars is the price of legislators in the California Legislature. And the bill before us, SB 132, is simply the invoice of the sale for the votes, payable by the taxpayers of California.” Did your legislator vote for this vote buying? They did if they voted for SB 132—the bribe the scammers slush fund bill. Why did folks have no respect or trust for government? SB 132 and those that use tax dollars to buy votes.



“How much does a California Legislator’s Vote Actually Cost?”

Assemblyman Travis Allen slams California Democrats for $1 Billion in payoffs to secure largest gas tax in California history

Assemblyman Travis Allen, 4/24/17

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) rose in opposition to the $1 billion payout used to secure key votes needed to pass SB 1, the largest gas tax in California history.

“Two weeks ago, Governor Jerry Brown and the California Democrat leadership struck a corrupt bargain with the members of the Legislature to secure their votes for imposing the largest gas tax increase in the history of California. Today, we are presented with a bill of sale, otherwise known as SB 132, which contains a billion dollars in pay-offs in special projects for those legislators’ votes.

“Specifically, $100 million to the University of CA, Merced Campus Parkway, $400 million for the ACE Alameda Corridor Express which is tied to the High Speed Rail, and $427.2 million from the State Highway Account for highway and road projects in Riverside County. This is almost a billion dollars in pay-outs to two legislators in the Assembly and two legislators of the Senate.”

“Today, the people of California get to watch us discuss, in open session, just how much it costs to buy the votes of legislators. Apparently, a billion dollars is the price of legislators in the California Legislature. And the bill before us, SB 132, is simply the invoice of the sale for the votes, payable by the taxpayers of California.”

“SB 1 was the largest gas tax increase in California history. It is going to cost the people of California over 52 billion dollars over the next ten years. The passage of this 52 billion dollar tax to Californians was secured with 1 billion dollars of special projects.

“Is one billion dollars in pay-offs worth 52 billion dollars in taxes? This Legislator would tell you, no it is not.”