GOP Assemblyman Devon Mathis Told Staff How he Would Have Sex with an Assemblywoman and Local Businesswoman

Mitch McConnell can tell Roy Moore to quit the race for Senate. The Tulare Republican Central Committee has unanimously voted to demand Devon Mathis immediately resign from the Assembly. Why can't Assembly GOP leader Brian Dahle tell Mathis to leave Sacramento, now? Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders want Roy Moore to step down as the GOP nominee for Senate in Alabama, due to allegations that have just been made—about issues from forty years ago. The main accuser is a supporter of his opponent, and a previous worker for Clinton and Biden. In the case of GOP Assemblyman Devon Mathis, the charges are new, the issues are new, the DA investigation of him for sexual assault is ongoing. Has anyone heard GOP Assembly Leader Dahle ask that Mathis step down? Or has the California Republican Party asked Mathis not to run for re-election—based on stuff he has down recently? We know that the former wife of Mathis made numerous complaints of child abuse. Donors asked him to stop "partying" and drinking so much or they would stop donating to him. This is yet another example of why Mathis needs to go. Anybody disagree?

Resignation Letter Reveals Alleged Sexual Harassment and Unfair Pay by Assemblyman Mathis

by Catherine Doe, Valley Voice, 11/13/17

A resignation letter by a former employee of Assemblyman Devon Mathis appears to corroborate claims of sexism made by another former staffer, and recount inappropriate comments made about multiple women.

The letter, sent to the California Assembly Rules Committee by former Assemblyman Devon Mathis staffer Joel Rosales, outlines why he resigned in June of 2015 as Mathis’ District Coordinator.

Many of his accusations mirror the complaints written in the Visalia Times-Delta of former District Director, Janie Sustaita, who resigned in July of 2017.

In his letter, Rosales recounts inappropriate comments Mathis made about Assemblywoman Ling Ling Chang from San Bernadino County and about a businesswoman in Visalia.

Rosales requested the Visalia woman not be identified. In both comments, Mathis described different ways and durations in which he would want to have sex with the women.

Cole Azare, Mathis’ Chief of Staff at the time, pulled Mathis into the other office after he made the comments.

Azare confirmed Rosales’ account saying, “I told Devon that he can’t be saying stuff like that.”

At the time Mathis’ office was what is known at the capitol as “the dog house’ which is the smallest office in the building.

There is little privacy in the office, and Mathis’ one female employee, scheduler Amanda Morello, likely would have heard the conversations.

Azare, who had known Mathis for years, added that Mathis did not make harassing comments often and never heard him say them directly to women. Rosales agreed with Azare.

But Mathis’ former District Director Janie Sustaita, recently reported to the Visalia Times-Delta that “she was routinely bullied, degraded and subjected to overt sexism by Mathis himself.”

“We are seeing a man that basically became a completely different person after he got elected,” said Azare.

Rosales also reported to the rules committee that Mathis never paid him for the job he was doing. According to his letter, Rosales was the acting District Coordinator but was being paid the lower salary of a field representative.

“As much work as I did I should have been receiving about $50,000 a year instead of the $30,000 I was getting,” said Rosales.

Rosales also points out in his letter misuse of campaign funds and using state employees to do campaign work while on state time. When Rosales told Mathis it was against campaign finance rules to use state employees to campaign on state time he was told to do it anyway.

“My job was always being threatened,” said Rosales. “Mathis would always tell me you need to do your job or we will find someone else that will, get it done.”

Sustaita experienced the same job insecurity while working for Mathis. According to the Times-Delta she said, “the same day he promoted her, Mathis threatened to fire her three times. He told her he should have hired a man instead.”

Mathis also allegedly paid Sustaita at a lower pay scale than the position she held.

Rosales reported Mathis campaign violations to the Fair Political Practices Commission and said that Mathis was eventually fined by the committee.