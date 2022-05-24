GOP Candidate David McCormick Files Lawsuit in PA GOP Senate Primary Race – Demands Undated Ballots that Arrived Late Be Counted in Race –Like a Democrat

By

David McCormick claims to be a MAGA candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania. He spent $35 million of his own money to get within 1,000 votes of the GOP nomination against the Trump endorsed Dr. Oz. why would Trump endorse Oz instead of the rich, self proclaimed McCormick? Could it be because McCormick lobbied for Communist China? Could it be because of his consulting firm represented Dominion Voting systems? In 2020, in State after State, Democrats sued to get votes counted that were sent in undated—some coming in ten days after the election. The law is clear—only votes received by the time polls close, 8 in most states, 7 in some States, can be counted. That did not stop the Democrats from suing and getting the illegal votes counted. Now, McCormick wants to do the same. “Today David McCormick sued to demand election officials count undated ballots that came in after the Tuesday election. He sounds like a Democrat.” McCormick, is I will predict, if he wins, become another Mitt Romney.

Hedge Fund CEO and GOP Candidate David McCormick Files Lawsuit in PA GOP Senate Primary Race – Demands Undated Ballots that Arrived Late Be Counted in Race

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 5/23/22





Who is former hedge fund CEO David McCormick?

A recent fundraiser sponsor in New York for David McCormick was the founder of a consulting firm representing the controversial Dominion Voting Systems. McCormick also made big bucks lobbying for Communist China. McCormick moved back to Pennsylvania to run in the GOP Senate race after Sean Parnell dropped from the race.

President Trump had this to say about McCormick at a recent rally in Pennsylvania.

Last Tuesday night when the mail-in ballots started to come in, David McCormick built a sizeable lead against Dr. Oz and Kathy Barnette in the GOP Senate primary election.

There are still votes to count nearly a week later.

Dr. Oz leads by less than 1,000 votes after 6 days of counting. The state is STILL not through counting ballots!

Today David McCormick sued to demand election officials count undated ballots that came in after the Tuesday election.

He sounds like a Democrat.

Politico reported:

The war over every last vote in Pennsylvania’s too-close-to-call Senate GOP primary is now officially headed to the courts.

David McCormick’s campaign filed a lawsuit Monday afternoon arguing that election officials must count mail-in and absentee ballots that lack a date on their envelope, citing a federal court order released on Friday.

McCormick and his primary opponent, Mehmet Oz, have been squabbling over whether undated ballots should be counted. The fight began late last week, after a three-judge panel on the federal 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals issued a judgment that undated ballots in a 2021 county judgeship election should be counted.

McCormick’s lawsuit, filed in state court, sues the state’s chief election official and county election boards in order to compel them to count the undated ballots that were returned on time.