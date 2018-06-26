GOP Immigration Plan: Triple the Temporary Workers/Enforce Immigration Laws

By

The vote in Congress is today. The GOP plan finally meets a major need for agriculture, while at the same time it enforces our laws and secures our borders. This is a form of the old Bracero program which worked well for years. “The number of low-skilled seasonal workers — those who pick crabs, work amusement parks or mow lawns — will be allowed to triple under the new plan. The proposal also includes a new guest-worker program for agriculture workers, hoping to appease farmers who fear they’ll lose their current, heavily illegal, workforce under the other provisions of the GOP’s compromise immigration bill.” By the end of the vote, we will know if the Democrats are serious about security and illegal aliens—or just playing a game that harms millions? Watch the vote!

GOP leaders propose massive surge in low-skilled foreign guest workers

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Time, 6/26/18

GOP leaders added a massive infusion of low-skilled foreign workers to their immigration bill Tuesday, hoping to win over reluctant Republicans with business-friendly provisions.

The number of low-skilled seasonal workers — those who pick crabs, work amusement parks or mow lawns — will be allowed to triple under the new plan.

The proposal also includes a new guest-worker program for agriculture workers, hoping to appease farmers who fear they’ll lose their current, heavily illegal, workforce under the other provisions of the GOP’s compromise immigration bill.

A vote is expected Wednesday, and GOP leaders were making a hard sell to members.

“I want to lean into that vote and do as well as we possibly can on that vote,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said.