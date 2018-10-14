GOP in Marin County: Choice for Assembly is Socialist vs. Radical Socialist—No GOP’er on Ballot

By

Dick Spotswood: A challenge for candidates on single-payer health plan

By Dick Spotswood , Marinij, 10/13/18

In the under-the-radar race for the state Assembly’s Marin-Sonoma 10th District seat, two candidates — Assemblyman Marc Levine of Greenbrae and retired San Rafael general contractor Dan Monte — face off in November. The North Bay GOP couldn’t find a sole brave Republican to at least hoist the party flag. Thus, the top-two runoff is between two Democrats, with Monte to the left of Levine.

One of Monte’s campaign thrusts is promoting single-payer health care. He’ll have no argument on “Medicare-for-All” from Levine, who’s also a single-payer supporter. Count me in as well.

For those who say, “Would you want the government to run your health insurance?” I reply the government is doing a superb job with my government-operated single-payer plan (Medicare).

Unfortunately, neither Levine nor Monte have told voters how they propose to finance Golden State-run health insurance. Single-payer is a non-starter without a detailed outline including financing. Tax the rich is glib. Telling us that there’s plenty of cash if we just switch our private health insurance payments and MediCal to a state-run plan is fine, but voters need details.

If Monte wants to be taken seriously on single-payer or as a candidate, he needs to show us his complete plan. The same goes for Levine and the boatload of state-wide Democrats who spout support for the regionally popular concept.

Monte does go a bit further by citing the University of Massachusetts’ Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) report. It presents financing options including payroll and business gross receipts taxes. It’s a starting point, but it’s not nuts-and-bolts legislation. A plan with specifics creates winners and losers, but that’s where the rubber hits the road and progress is made.

Here’s a challenge for Levine and even Monte if his long-shot campaign succeeds. Spend the next year conferring with reputable think tanks that have fully analyzed real-world data and have crunched the numbers. Consult with nurses and doctors who have to live with whatever is developed. Have multi-location public hearings and invite small business owners and labor. Then assemble a model statewide law that can be presented to the Legislature or directly to voters.

Whatever is presented, make it easily understandable. Democrats love complicated plans with lots of bureaucratic rigmarole. Forget it. Model Medicare, which has administrative costs less than in private sector health plans.

California — a nation state of almost 40 million people, larger than Canada — has the ability to craft its own state-level health insurance plan as a model for America. After all, Canada’s signature provincial-based health insurance program got its footing in one smallish province, Saskatchewan.

It may be time to think small, though this time thinking small is still pretty big.

Follow Dr. Howard Dean’s suggestion of starting with state-supported insurance coverage for children up to 18 years old. Call it Healthy Kids. Decades ago, Lyndon Johnson had the same idea when he proposed Medicare for Kids. It’s no small thing that each and every California child would have access to quality health care. It’s a practical first step toward a long-term goal accomplished at far less cost than insuring every adult.

If Healthy Kids succeeds, California will indeed need a wall. Not from Mexico, but preventing those from other states from rushing west to join.

Crafting a fully thought-out plan would be Levine’s career topper. It’ll perpetually insulate him from the far left’s charge that the Greenbrae Democrat is insufficiently progressive.

When Levine, Monte or some other motivated legislator finally gets their plan together, the proposal must be fiscally sound, address delivery of care and have effective cost controls with its funding pinned down. If not, Medicare-for-All will remain nothing more than a well-intentioned aspirational concept and handy debating point.