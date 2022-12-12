By

The GOP has the lowest number of State Senators in 100 years. 62 of the 80 members of the Assembly are Democrats. We have 12 of 52 members of Congress. Every month the Democrats in raw numbers grow the margin between them and us in voter registration. Maybe of our County Committees exist just on paper. Even the largest GOP volunteer group, the California Federation of Republican Women is losing its members and clubs, in large numbers. The CRP does not register voters, does not help the counties or candidates—then raises money to “help” school board candidates, by the hundreds of thousands of dollars—and doesn’t give them a dime. It is a suicide, not a murder.



GOP numbers at California Capitol at their lowest levels in a century

Photo courtesy of DB’s travels, Flickr.

BY STEVE LARGE, CBS News, 12/9/22

SACRAMENTO — It’s a Republican Party disappearing act inside the California State Capitol.

The newly certified election results show Republicans lost more seats and are down to their lowest levels in a century. Even Republican lawmakers are asking: why?

“I think one of the biggest hurdles we have is we have a very unbalanced legislature,” said state Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh.

She’s one of the few remaining Republicans in the Senate and is also the first Latina Republican senator ever in California history.

“I think I bring a different perspective, a different voice to the Republican Party,” she said.

Of the 40 state senators, there are only eight Republicans. Of the 80 state assemblymembers, there are only 18 Republicans.

The numbers are so low that you have to go deep into the state archives to find a time when Republicans made up such a small portion of elected state leaders.

Alex Vassar is a spokesperson for the state library who found the political party.

“It’s gone back to the 1870s and 1880s to find numbers like that where the Republican representation in the state Legislature was that low,” he said.

Vassar said history shows there is a transition in political party registration historically. The Republican Party dominated California in the 1920s.

“When railroads were fighting for control of state government and the progressives were fighting against that,” he said.

Now, in the year 2022, the state Republican Party is in peril.

“I think we haven’t had very good messengers,” Vassar said.

Seeking a message that resonates with more people.

Counties across the state certified their election results Friday. The state is set to certify them next week.