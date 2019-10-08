GOP Opportunity Thanks to AOC/Radical Democrats

By

We knew the California democrat Party has been taken over by those to the Left of Warren and Sanders. Now we have proof. A long time Liberal Democrat—Congressman Jim Costa, asked for the endorsement of his local District Democrat organization. He could not get it. Years of being in the Assembly, Congress, working for the community is gone. Now Esmeralda Solis—who wants to be the AOC of the Central Valley—stopped him! “FACT: Less than half of Democratic Party delegates voted for Costa. Costa is trying to spin his 48% to 46% vote margin over Soria as a win, but it is far from that. If losing the endorsement isn’t bad enough, Costa failed to even reach 50% which means the party will not endorse in this race. FACT: Costa is the only incumbent Congressmember in California to not have the Democratic Party endorsement. By denying him the endorsement, Democratic Party leaders and grassroots activists sent a clear message of no confidence in Costa, his leadership, and his politics. It no longer matters which one wins the nomination—If Solis wins, the Costa people will vote for the GOP. If Costa wins, the Solis people will either not vote or vote for the GOP. This is a real opportunity to win a congressional seat—now the GOP has to put on a great campaign to take advantage of the situation. Thought you should know about this race.

After 8 Term Congressman Jim Costa Is Rebuked by the Democratic Party His Campaign Goes Into Crisis Mode

Esmeralda Soria, Candidate for Congress, 10/8/19

On Saturday, October 5th, Democratic Party Delegates from the 16th Congressional District sent a loud and clear message – it’s time for Jim Costa to go. After representing the Fresno area since 1978, including stints in the State Legislature and now, 8 terms in the US House of Representatives – Jim Costa failed to win the endorsement of the Democratic Party – a stunning defeat for a well-entrenched politician that has enjoyed the support of his party throughout his career.

Now, Costa’s campaign has gone into crisis mode, attempting to spin his loss as a win and even going so far as to compare his opponent, progressive Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria to Donald Trump. Here are the facts on the Democratic Party endorsement, Costa’s huge loss, and his outrageous spin.

FACT: Costa was a virtual shoo-in to win the Democratic Party endorsement. Party rules state that an incumbent automatically received the endorsement unless at least 20% of delegates in the district sign a petition to challenge it. Soria’s campaign submitted 25 signatures or 28% of delegates to force a challenge.

FACT: Less than half of Democratic Party delegates voted for Costa. Costa is trying to spin his 48% to 46% vote margin over Soria as a win, but it is far from that. If losing the endorsement isn’t bad enough, Costa failed to even reach 50% which means the party will not endorse in this race.

FACT: Costa is the only incumbent Congressmember in California to not have the Democratic Party endorsement. By denying him the endorsement, Democratic party leaders and grassroots activists sent a clear message of no confidence in Costa, his leadership, and his politics.

FACT: Soria out organized and outworked Costa – a signal of the campaign ahead. Soria met and talked to delegates throughout CD16 to earn their support one by one. As a result, the second term Fresno City Councilwoman was not only able to force a vote on the endorsement but come within 2 votes of Costa, while successfully denying him the endorsement. Wow!

###

Esmeralda Soria is currently running for Congress in Congressional District 16, which covers Fresno, Madera, and Merced County. She is on the Fresno City Council where she represents District 1. Esmeralda is fighting for healthcare for all, college affordability, and campaign finance reform.