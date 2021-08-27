GOP presses Democrat Congressman Harder on back-to-school inflation

By

The cost of going back to school just got more expensive, as it become more dangerous. Dangerous, no not because of the virus, but because they are teaching hate, bigotry, sex and race inferiority/superiority. Add to this the inflation caused by the Biden/Harris spending programs to buy votes and destroy private property. Now parents are the first to see the inflation. “Earlier in August, 31 percent of voters found inflation to be their top worry relative to the U.S. economy, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll . Meanwhile, a Fox News poll conducted later in the month found 86 percent of voters were concerned with inflation. 79 percent of respondents blamed government economic policies for the rise in prices.” As parents buy school supplies they are seeing, firsthand the results of the Democrats plan to impoverish America, via higher taxes and inflation—which IS a tax.

GOP presses Harder on back-to-school inflation

Reid Stone. The Sun, 8/25/21

For parents, that means a hit on the wallet as back-to-school shopping bills come flooding in.

Yet unlike years past, school supplies and other basic school needs are costing more than a pretty penny.

Wednesday, Republicans launched a new advertisement in the northern Valley market against Rep. Josh Harder (D–Turlock) over the sharp increase in inflation on those basic supplies.

It’s not the first time the National Republican Campaign Committee has knocked the north Valley representative over inflation.

They’ve run a multitude of ads underscoring inflationary sticker shock, first tied to Fourth of July staples and later to groceries .

The impact of inflation is bubbling up as a top issue in the minds of voters across the country.

Earlier in August, 31 percent of voters found inflation to be their top worry relative to the U.S. economy, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll .

Meanwhile, a Fox News poll conducted later in the month found 86 percent of voters were concerned with inflation. 79 percent of respondents blamed government economic policies for the rise in prices.