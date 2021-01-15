By

BREAKING: GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden on January 21 Over Abuse of Power (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 1/13/21





Freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Wednesday night she will introduce articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on January 21, 2021 over his abuse of power.

Biden’s son Hunter Biden is currently under investigation over the criminal contents contained on his laptop computer that was turned over to federal investigators last year.

Marjorie Taylor Greene made the announcement tonight on Greg Kelly Reports.

Rep. Greene told Greg Kelly, “We cannot have a President of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign government, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies. So on January 21st I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

And for millions of Americans it will be the first time they’ve ever heard about Joe and Hunter Biden and their deals with China or Ukraine!

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene added, “We don’t let criminals serve in our office… We don’t need a man serving in the presidency of the United States who is guilty of committing the crime of abuse of power and is under investigation.”