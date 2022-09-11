GOP sues North Carolina election board for restricting election observers

By

GOP sues North Carolina elections board for restricting election observers –Why Hasn’t the California Republican Party done the same? CRP Chair Jessica Patterson claims we have no voter fraud in California. No matter that illegal aliens get to vote, no matter that hundreds of thousands od dead people and folks that have moved out of State get ballots—and many of them VOTE. During the 2020 election many counties did not allow observers to see the checking of signatures and the “curing” (that is when a ballot is declared unreadable and the Registrar of Voter remakes the ballot, without anyone seeing it) of ballots In North Carolina the State Party—and the National GOP—sued. Yet in California Patterson continues to spout the Democrat line of no fraud. Why do we lose elections—Patterson refuses to demand honest elections.

GOP sues North Carolina elections board for restricting election observers

By Ben Whedon, Just the News, 9/9/22

The Republican National Committee along with the North Carolina GOP, and the Clay County party chair on Friday announced a suit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections over its efforts to restrict election observers and extend submission deadlines for absentee ballots.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that “[t]he NCSBE continues to undermine the democratic process with unlawful rulemaking and further restrict the rights of election observers, threatening the integrity of our elections.”

“This lawsuit is the latest development in the RNC and NCGOP’s ongoing fight to preserve transparency in North Carolina elections and stop unelected bureaucrats from rewriting the law in the Tar Heel State,” she continued.

The state broke for Donald Trump both in 2016 and 2020, albeit somewhat narrowly. While the state has a Democratic governor, Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, a situation that has led to some intra-state conflict over other election integrity efforts. The Supreme Court ruled in June that the state’s Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly could defend the state’s voter ID requirements, which Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration opposed.