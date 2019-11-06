By

GOP=84,000 New Voters Since February/Democrats 344,000 New Voters Except for a minor 15 county pilot voter registration program in September, the Republican Party in California has not had a registration program since March, 2013. The numbers show the difference February, 2019, per the Secretary of State Republicans 4,709,851 23.6% Democrats 8,612,368 43.1% October, 2019 per the Secretary of State Republicans 4,793,833 23.6% 84,000 more than February Democrats 8,956,480 44.1% 344,000 more..than February This is a report card on the status of the Republican Party in California. While the numbers above are based on statewide registration, we need to be concerned about the registration, and trends, district by district. I am looking at several TARGETED races to see if we are doing better in those districts than we are statewide.

GOP=84,000 New Voters Since February/Democrats 344,000 New Voters

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/7/19

The Secretary of State is only 37 days behind schedule on reporting the voter registration of California on October 1, 2019, per State law. That is called the 154 day report

As a reminder, there are three main purposes of a political party.

Voter registration Get out the vote Education the public about the values of principles of your Party

Recently the California Republican Party held a “September Surge”, a voter registration program with a bounty, for one month. At the time it was announced it was noted that many of the County Committees would not be meeting until mid-September, it takes 60-90 days for a full fledged registration program to be designed and implemented, with the requisite volunteers. In the end, only 15 counties participated—the largest county in the State, Los Angeles, did not participate. Yet they have several targeted races—The 38 and 36 Assembly District, the 21 State Senate District, the 25th Congressional District, part of the Sen. Ling Ling Chang State Senate District. None of these MUST WIN seats had a voter registration effort.

Below is a listing of the February vs. October voter registration numbers in key, targeted races. Remember, not only have we not had a CRP voter registration program since February—we have not had one since March, 2013.

Personally I think the idea of not registering voters has been a complete failure. We can see in the numbers that the Democrats have galloped ahead of us. Since 2012 the GOP has lost 7% of voter registration. How many races have we lost due to this idea that voter registration does not matter. If leadership felt it mattered, they would do it—obviously by saying it does not matter, we see the reality of that theory.





Here are some races, targeted races, as example of the district by district effect of the no voter registration mindset. These numbers are stark—but would be even starker when compared to March, 2013 when this lack of voter registration was implements—and continued till September, with a very minor, effort of a few counties. In the past seven years the GOP has gone from 30% of the voters to 23%.

48th Congressional District Harley Rouda (Michele Steel GOP leading candidate)

February, 2019

Republicans 156,447 37.69%

Democrats 122,800 29.58%

October, 2019

Republicans 158,975 37,65% 2500 more Republicans since February

Democrats 129,357 30.63% 6500 more Democrats since February

45th Congressional District Katie Porter (D)

Republican 152,753 35.67%

Democrat 130,132 30.39%

October

Republican 158,975 37.65% 2200 more Republican since February

Democrat 137,963 31.68% 7830 more Democrats since February

39th Congressional District Cisneros (Young Kim GOP leading candidate)

February

Republican 123,637 32.69%

Democrat 127,313 33.66%

October

Republican 125,966 32.53% 2300 more Republicans than in February

Democrat 134,693 34.78% 7300 more Democrats than in February

25 Congressional District (Katie Hill)

February

Republican 128,055 31.67%

Democrat 147,480 36.48%

October

Republican 129,587 31.5% 1500 more Republican than in February

Democrat 154,450 37.56 7,000 more Democrats than in February

21st State Senate District (Wilk incumbent)

February

Republican 150,564 30.79%

Democrat 180,550 36.92%

October

Republican 154,328 30.64% 3800 more Republicans than in February

Democrats 190,931 37.9% 9600 more Democrats than in February

36th Assembly District (Lackey incumbent)

February

Republican 70,784 29.66%

Democrat 92,404 38.72%

October

Republican 72,578 29.5% 1800 more Republicans than in February

Democrat 97,578 39.66% 5100 more Democrats than in February

This will give you an idea of how much harder it will be because the first principle of politics—voter registration– has been ignored.—to elect Republicans and to hold or take back GOP seats.

Maybe seeing this in black and white, directly from the office of the Secretary of State will be the 2×4 needed to get leadership to change course and return to a serious voter registration effort. Several months ago I published a plan for a massive statewide registration drive. It has been given to the every CRP Board member. It can still be implemented—and I would be happy to be part of the Team for its implementation. If you would like a copy of the Plan, please email me or call at 805-795-1271.