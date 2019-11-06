GOP=84,000 New Voters Since February/Democrats 344,000 New Voters

November 6, 2019 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

GOP=84,000 New Voters Since February/Democrats 344,000 New Voters

Except for a minor 15 county pilot voter registration program in September, the Republican Party in California has not had a registration program since March, 2013.  The numbers show the difference

February, 2019, per the Secretary of State

Republicans   4,709,851   23.6%

Democrats     8,612,368  43.1%

October, 2019  per the Secretary of State

Republicans   4,793,833   23.6%    84,000 more   than February

Democrats   8,956,480   44.1%     344,000 more..than February

This is a report card on the status of the Republican Party in California.

While the numbers above are based on statewide registration, we need to be concerned about the registration, and trends, district by district.  I am looking at several TARGETED races to see if we are doing better in those districts than we are statewide.

GOP=84,000 New Voters Since February/Democrats 344,000 New Voters

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/7/19  

The Secretary of State is only 37 days behind schedule on reporting the voter registration of California on October 1, 2019, per State law.  That is called the 154 day report

As a reminder, there are three main purposes of a political party.

  1.  Voter registration
  2. Get out the vote
  3. Education the public about the values of principles of your Party

Recently the California Republican Party held a “September Surge”, a voter registration program with a bounty, for one month.  At the time it was announced it was noted that many of the County Committees would not be meeting until mid-September, it takes 60-90 days for a full fledged registration program to be designed and implemented, with the requisite volunteers.  In the end, only 15 counties participated—the largest county in the State, Los Angeles, did not participate.  Yet they have several targeted races—The 38 and 36 Assembly District, the 21 State Senate District, the 25th Congressional District, part of the Sen. Ling Ling Chang State Senate District.  None of these MUST WIN seats had a voter registration effort.

Below is a listing of the February vs. October voter registration numbers in key, targeted races.  Remember, not only have we not had a CRP voter registration program since February—we have not had one since March, 2013.

Personally I think the idea of not registering voters has been a complete failure.  We can see in the numbers that the Democrats have galloped ahead of us.  Since 2012 the GOP has lost 7% of voter registration.  How many races have we lost due to this idea that voter registration does not matter.  If leadership felt it mattered, they would do it—obviously by saying it does not matter, we see the reality of that theory.

Here are some races, targeted races, as example of the district by district effect of the no voter registration mindset.  These numbers are stark—but would be even starker when compared to March, 2013 when this lack of voter registration was implements—and continued till September, with a very minor, effort of a few counties. In the past seven years the GOP has gone from 30% of the voters to 23%.

48th Congressional District   Harley Rouda (Michele Steel GOP leading candidate)

February, 2019

Republicans  156,447  37.69%

Democrats  122,800  29.58%

October, 2019

Republicans 158,975  37,65%   2500 more Republicans since February

Democrats  129,357   30.63%      6500 more Democrats since February

45th Congressional District  Katie Porter (D)

Republican    152,753   35.67%

Democrat     130,132  30.39%

October

Republican   158,975  37.65%   2200 more Republican since February

Democrat   137,963  31.68%     7830 more Democrats since February

39th Congressional District   Cisneros  (Young Kim GOP leading candidate)

February

Republican    123,637   32.69%

Democrat    127,313   33.66%

October

Republican  125,966   32.53%   2300 more Republicans than in February

Democrat  134,693   34.78%    7300 more Democrats than in February

25 Congressional District  (Katie Hill)

February

Republican   128,055   31.67%

Democrat  147,480  36.48%

October

Republican   129,587   31.5%   1500 more Republican than in February

Democrat   154,450   37.56     7,000 more Democrats than in February

21st State Senate District  (Wilk incumbent)

February

Republican    150,564   30.79%

Democrat   180,550   36.92%

October

Republican   154,328   30.64%    3800 more Republicans than in February

Democrats  190,931  37.9%   9600 more Democrats than in February

36th  Assembly District   (Lackey incumbent)

February

Republican    70,784   29.66%

Democrat      92,404   38.72%

October

Republican     72,578   29.5%     1800 more Republicans than in February

Democrat      97,578   39.66%    5100 more Democrats than in February

This will give you an idea of how much harder it will be because the first principle of politics—voter registration– has been ignored.—to elect Republicans and to hold or take back GOP seats.

Maybe seeing this in black and white, directly from the office of the Secretary of State will be the 2×4 needed to get leadership to change course and return to a serious voter registration effort.  Several months ago I published a plan for a massive statewide registration drive.  It has been given to the every CRP Board member.  It can still be implemented—and I would be happy to be part of the Team for its implementation.  If you would like a copy of the Plan, please email me or call at 805-795-1271.

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.