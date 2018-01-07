GOP’Er Doug Ose Running for Guv/ Ensures ONLY Socialist/Democrats on November Ballot

Prop 14, supported and financed by Establishment Republicans, like Guv Schwarzenegger, was to assure the end of the Republican Party in California. In 2014, Assemblyman Tim Donnelly was the only GOP’er running for Guv, so the Establishment dug up Neel Kashkari—a person no one in California had heard of (he is now the President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve—appointed by Barack Obama!) So, Kashkari, not a real Republican ran against Brown in 2014—with NO money. Brown won.

This time there are several Democrat candidates and only two unknown Republicans. In this scenario, it is possible, though unlikely, that the Socialist/Democrats would have to run against a GOP’er in November. Enter the GOP Establishment, and Doug Ose and he is running as a “strong Trump supporter”. Guess he does not want folks to remember that in 2008 he spent $4 million trying to defeat tom McClintock, a real conservative.

“Doug Ose served three terms in Congress – from 1999 to 2004 – representing a suburban Sacramento district. Because of a self-imposed term limit pledge, he declined to run for a fourth term. He did, however, run twice later. He lost a Republican primary for an open seat in 2008 and fell to an incumbent Democrat by less than one percent in November 2014.

After being considered a moderate in Congress, Ose was a vocal backer of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race – and played a prominent role in the California delegation to the Republican National Convention.

“Prominent role in the 2016 RNC delegation”? What role—it was determined before anyone arrived in Cleveland that Trump was to be the nominee. Like claiming to be a conservative, his role in the Trump campaign at the convention is completely made up. His role in June is to make sure Antonio and Gavin are the candidates for Guv in November.. Since no GOP’er will be on the ballot fo U.S. Senate in November, the goal is to suppress GOP voter turnout—to keep the Democrat super majority in Sacramento—Ose is part of that effort.