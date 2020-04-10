Gorian: Let’s get Through This Crisis/Faith Helps

By

This is a letter to the editor, written by a local businessman and Christian. He attends the church in Newbury Park where they held Palm Sunday communion. Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, California Christians, for the most part, will not be allowed to attend church services, at a church. Imagine is a nation formed on the basis of religious freedom, certified by the Constitution, government is demanding an end of religious freedom. According to Guv Newsom the sale of liquor, tobacco, marijuana is essential. To him the killing of babies via Planned Parenthood is essential. Yet, to him churches are not essential. Why do Democrats hate religion? Because Faith is based on values—and Democrats believe in the State not the people.

Let’s get Through This Crisis/Faith Helps

Gary Gorian, Letter to the Editor, 4/10/20

My family attends Godspeak Calvary Chapel, and I have come to have a deep respect and warmth for Pastor Rob. He’s a tireless worker with a well of energy and passion that I have only witnessed in a few people.

To those who may be unfamiliar,

Palm Sunday is critically significant in Christianity, as is the Holy Communion. The outbreak of the COVID-19 means that we should all exercise extra care and precautions to “flatten the curve,” which was clearly done at Godspeak pursuant to the CDC guidelines.

For all of the people screaming at those who wish to responsibly exercise religious freedom, it would be worthwhile to read or reread the First Amendment to the Constitution, which prevents the government from prohibiting the free exercise of religion.

Our Constitution allows anyone to believe or not believe anything they wish, which is a unique freedom and right enjoyed and cherished in the United States.

I respect anyone’s right to disagree, but we need to all be civil about this. I can’t remember anyone getting so upset about liquor stores and dispensaries being essential, so why the uproar about church?

To many of us, this is absolutely essential.

Lastly, anyone who’s stepped foot outside of their home and isn’t a doctor, nurse or other person essential in today’s crisis should rethink this issue. Too many vitriolic quotes from people that have certainly gone to the grocery store, gas station or any other space inhabited with other humans; this is absolutely no different except the social distancing in your case was likely not as well thought out or complied with.

Let’s all take a step back and focus on the overwhelming majority of things that people have been doing right during this crisis. It will help us all get through it.

Gary Gorian

Thousand Oaks